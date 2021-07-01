Conn Smythe Trophy Odds: Vasilevskiy or Point?

Explaining the Conn Smythe Award

The Conn Smythe Award is the NHL’s Stanley Cup MVP for people who don’t know what. But it’s not the MVP of the Stanley Cup Final. You know, NBA has NBA Finals MVP. The NFL has the Superbowl MVP. Baseball has world series MVP, but hockey is the sport that does it differently. The NHL awards their MVP for the entire post-season.

The Case for Brayden Point (+500)

I’ll tell you when there’s a bad line or a sucker’s line, and this is just a bad line. You can get Brayden Point at 5-1 on the FanDuel Sportsbook to be your Conn Smythe winner.

He nearly tied Reggie Leach’s all-time playoff record when he scored in nine straight games, just one off the mark. Point then goes out and notches three assists in Game 1 of the Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens. He didn’t score in Tampa’s Game 2 victory, but I still don’t understand how he’s not the overwhelming favorite.

They have Andrei Vasilevskiy as the FanDuel Sportsbook favorite sitting at -180, but he’s Russian, and there are many more Canadian voters. Point is from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, so that could be a factor. If the Lightning go out and win this series in four or five and no one does anything spectacular, I don’t know how Brayden doesn’t take the award.

The Case for Andrei Vasilevskiy (-180)

The problem is this award generally does go towards the goaltender, with the exception of a forward or defenseman who goes bananas. Granted, Point has gone bananas, but Vasilevskiy got them this far in the first place.

He has the best save percentage and lowest GAA of any goalie who has played more than seven games in these playoffs. Vasilevskiy has allowed just two goals so far in the Stanley Cup Final. If he keeps this up and allows five goals in four games, he will win this award. Point has been great, but they almost always want to give this award to the guy between the pipes.