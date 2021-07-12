Conor McGregor Loses To Dustin Poirier After Breaking Leg

Tough Loss for Conor McGregor

It was a disappointing finish to UFC 264 as the main event failed to live up to its billing. In a match that would decide a winner in the Connor McGregor-Dustin Poirier saga, McGregor suffered a freak injury—fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the first round while retracting from a punch.

The good news is that McGregor has undergone surgery which his manager, Audie Attar, described as successful.

Shortly after the surgery, McGregor didn’t take long to address his millions of fans via Twitter.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

It doesn’t appear as if McGregor’s done fighting in the UFC despite not having a quality victory over the last two years. There’s no question that he’s had a wonderful career that has allowed him to explore other opportunities, including a massive payday in a boxing exhibition against Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr.

Still, McGregor’s exploits outside of the octagon do more to benefit himself and not the UFC. And at this point, one has to wonder if he’s biting off more than he can chew.

He’s still the best at doing everything leading up to a fight by promoting it with his braggadocious and unapologetic nature. He still has the crazy walkouts and shows off his flamboyance once inside the cage as the crowd eggs him on. It’s all fun to watch, but he hasn’t delivered when it comes down to the results.

All three judges had Poirier as the first-round winner, but McGregor felt he had his opponent right where he wanted him. It’s unclear if he’ll fight again, but he’d probably prefer to go out on his own terms instead of calling it quits on his career due to a freak injury.

However, one thing that remains certain is that, win or lose, he’s still a main attraction in the UFC.

To keep up to date with all your UFC action, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find odds on the upcoming Fight Night featuring Islam Makhachev against Thiago Moises.