Cotton Bowl – Cincinnati vs. Alabama Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

CINCI (13-0) BAMA (12-1)

Date: 12/31/2021

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Alabama Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Cincinnati (+410) vs. Alabama (-590)

MoneyLine (Current): Cincinnati (+410) vs. Alabama (-590)

Spread (Open): Cincinnati (+13.5) vs. Alabama (-13.5)

Spread (Current): Cincinnati (+13.5) vs. Alabama (-13.5)

Game Total (Open): 57

Game Total (Current): 57

Cincinnati vs. Alabama Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Cincinnati (21%) vs. Alabama (79%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Cincinnati +390 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Cincinnati +13.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Cincinnati vs. Alabama Betting Trends, News, and Notes

A spot in the National Championship is on the line as the Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) square off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

The first thing to point out is that the No. 4 seed has traditionally not fared well in the playoffs. There’s a vast talent differential between the top teams in the country and the rest vying for the final spot on the playoffs. It looks like that’s the case again this year, as Alabama is favored by two touchdowns over the undefeated Bearcats.

The talent differential is such that one of Cincinnati’s star players, running back Jerome Ford, transferred from the Crimson Tide for a shot at more playing time. The Bearcats have struggled along the offensive line at times this season despite playing vastly inferior competition. Expect them to have their hands full against a havoc-wreaking Alabama defensive front headlined by Will Anderson. Dual-threat quarterback Desmond Ridder is a threat with his legs, but the Bearcats lack the receiving talent to consistently beat the Tide. Points could be hard to come by unless they break off a few big plays.

Cincinnati has a stout defense led by two stars at cornerback in Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant. The loss of starting receiver John Metchie could hurt the Tide, as it takes special talent out wide to consistently beat a cornerback duo as stifling as this one. Expect Bryce Young and Jameson Williams to still present a unique challenge the likes of which the Bearcats have yet to see. If the Crimson Tide were about to bully Georgia at the line of scrimmage, they should have little trouble churning out yards on the ground against this exploitable Bearcats rushing defense.

