COVID-19 Coronavirus Athlete Tracker

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has had a global impact on the economy, stock markets and sports leagues. In the NBA, a total of 13 players have already tested positive for the virus, which represents nearly an entire rosters’ worth of cases (standard NBA roster is 15). While the nature of the NBA is ripe for spreading the virus due to close personal contact, sweat, and repetition, many of the cases have not had symptoms. This article serves to track some of the latest developments in the sporting world as it relates to COVID-19.
Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints, NFL
Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has tested positive for coronavirus and is home in isolation. Payton chose to make his case public to help with the communication and enforcement of the message to stay at home and practice social distancing.
Ottawa Senators, NHL
The Ottawa Senators have announced a 2nd player has tested positive for the Coronavirus but have not released names.
Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics, NBA
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics has tested positive for the coronavirus in a growing list of NBA players.
Mikel Arteta, Arsenal, Soccer
The Arsenal manager says that he has recovered from the coronavirus after a positive COVID-19 test.
Philadelphia 76ers, NBA
At least three members of the Philadelphia 76ers have tested positive for COVID-19.
LA Lakers, NBA
At least two members of the LA Lakers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Brooklyn Nets, NBA
At least four members of the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus. Kevin Durant is one of the more well-known public figures to have a confirmed positive test.
XFL Player, XFL
The XFL announced an anonymous case of coronavirus along with the suspension of the remainder of the XFL season.
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, NBA
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz was the 2nd NBA player to have a confirmed positive test of the coronavirus.
Daniele Rugani, Juventus, Soccer
Rugani is a famous soccer star who plays for the Italian national club as well as Juventus and tested positive on the same day as NBA star Rudy Gobert.
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, NBA
Rudy Gobert became “Patient Zero” in the NBA and was the first major US athlete to test positive for coronavirus. Gobert’s positive test lead to the suspension of the NBA season and set off a domino effect across the sports and betting industries.