COVID-19 Coronavirus Athlete Tracker

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has had a global impact on the economy, stock markets and sports leagues. In the NBA, a total of 13 players have already tested positive for the virus, which represents nearly an entire rosters’ worth of cases (standard NBA roster is 15). While the nature of the NBA is ripe for spreading the virus due to close personal contact, sweat, and repetition, many of the cases have not had symptoms. This article serves to track some of the latest developments in the sporting world as it relates to COVID-19.

Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints, NFL

Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints has tested positive for coronavirus and is home in isolation. Payton chose to make his case public to help with the communication and enforcement of the message to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Appreciate the well wishes. I'm feeling better and fortunate to not have any of the respiratory symptoms. 4 more days at home.#BEATCovid pic.twitter.com/vvjbnqoeZx — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) March 19, 2020

Ottawa Senators, NHL

The Ottawa Senators have announced a 2nd player has tested positive for the Coronavirus but have not released names.

A second #Sens player has tested positive for COVID-19. The player was part of the recent away trip that included games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.



MORE: https://t.co/XWSkUJK1nd pic.twitter.com/O2fpYN42JH — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 21, 2020

Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics, NBA

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics has tested positive for the coronavirus in a growing list of NBA players.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal, Soccer

The Arsenal manager says that he has recovered from the coronavirus after a positive COVID-19 test.

Philadelphia 76ers, NBA

At least three members of the Philadelphia 76ers have tested positive for COVID-19.

LA Lakers, NBA

At least two members of the LA Lakers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooklyn Nets, NBA

At least four members of the Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus. Kevin Durant is one of the more well-known public figures to have a confirmed positive test.

XFL Player, XFL

The XFL announced an anonymous case of coronavirus along with the suspension of the remainder of the XFL season.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, NBA

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz was the 2nd NBA player to have a confirmed positive test of the coronavirus.

Daniele Rugani, Juventus, Soccer

Rugani is a famous soccer star who plays for the Italian national club as well as Juventus and tested positive on the same day as NBA star Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, NBA

Rudy Gobert became “Patient Zero” in the NBA and was the first major US athlete to test positive for coronavirus. Gobert’s positive test lead to the suspension of the NBA season and set off a domino effect across the sports and betting industries.