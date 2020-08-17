Dodgers vs Mariners MLB Odds and Simulations

Monday night’s MLB slate features the LA Dodgers and Seattle Mariners as they get set for a four-game set at Dodger Stadium in Southern California. Seattle looks to snap a five-series losing streak vs LA.

Let’s take a look at where the value is at in this one.



Odds

Money Line

Seattle: +250

LA: -290

Run Line

Seattle +1.5: +130

LA -1.5: -150

Total

Over 9.5: -110

Under 9.5: -110

Key Points to Consider

SEA’s Outlook: Seattle has been abysmal all season, having won just seven of their first 22 games. They head into this series having lost eight of their last 10 games overall, currently with the 25th best batting average and the 26th best on-base percentage in the majors.



Bright Spot: The only bright spot in this short season has been Kyle Lewis. He has a .316 batting average and 4 HRs.



Lewis averages 4 at-bats per sim. In those opportunities, he averages 0.19 HRs per sim and 0.4 RBIs per sim.



It’s Dunn: Seattle will look to Kyle Dunn to contain the Dodgers’ offense. In his last start, he gave up seven hits and two runs in six innings pitched as Seattle defeated Texas, 10-2.



LA’s Outlook: The Dodgers head into this one having won four straight, currently sitting atop the standings in the NL West. The Dodgers’ pitching has been superb this season, with opponents having just a .202 batting average vs them – good for No. 3 in the majors. In his last start, Ross Stripling gave up six hits and six runs in 4.2 innings pitched as the Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 6-2.



Pitching Matchup

For Seattle, Justin Dunn is projected is projected to pitch four-to-five innings, giving up seven hits and four runs. The Dodgers average 1.19 HRs per sim off Dunn.



For LA, Ross Stripling is projected to pitch six innings, giving up seven hits and two-to-three runs. The Mariners average 0.64 HRs per sim off Stripling.



Analyst’s Pick

The OVER.

Average total score is 11.5 runs. Three-star (out of four) AccuScore hot trend pick.



