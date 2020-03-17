DraftKings Sportsbook Most Popular NFL Free Agency Bets 3/17

The data is in and DraftKings Sportsbook has seen betting markets move over Tom Brady’s announcement that he won’t be rejoining the Patriots and expected departure to Tampa Bay.

The most popular bets today all are related to Brady’s departure, and in terms of betting handle are ranked as follows:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl Buffalo Bills to win the AFC East San Diego Chargers to win the Super Bowl Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC South Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the NFC Championship

The Patriots were listed on DraftKings Sportsbook as -278 to win the AFC East prior to the news, and now are -110 on DraftKings, while the Buffalo Bills moved from +325 to +150, the Jets from +1200 to +900 and the Dolphins from +1600 to +1000.

While Brady is a figurehead of the Patriots and Quarterback one of the most valuable positions for impacting betting markets, it still seems that bettors are giving more respect to a 42-year old Brady within a new offense than I would have expected.