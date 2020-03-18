DraftKings Sportsbook offers Free to Play TV Show Pools

As we covered yesterday, betting operators are offering a variety of ways for their fans to stay entertained while social distancing. At DraftKings Sportsbook they are rolling out a series of promotions offering various pools that are free to enter, with real money prizes, around popular TV shows.

Survivor Winners at War

The Survivor DraftKings Pool based on the popular TV show offers a wide variety of questions that contestants can answer about the episode on 3/18 and contestants can enter up to 10 times with the following questions:

Which Tribe Will go to Council?

Which Player Gets Voted Out at Tribal Council?

Will an Advantage be Played at Council?

Will an Immunity Idol be Played at Council?

Will a player not on Edge of Extinction find or receive an Idol/Advantage?

Who will earn a Fire Token/Advantage on Edge of Extinction?

Will a player leave Edge of Extinction?

Will any player cry in the episode?

Which player will say the name of the episode?

Which player will be given a Fire Token at the end of the episode?

DraftKings Jeopardy Pool

On 3/19 DraftKings will offer a $1K free to play contest for Jeopardy, allowing the users to pick pool options for the participants.

What will the first question be worth?

Will the first daily double be a TRUE daily double?

Number of true daily doubles

Will the final jeopardy be a runaway victory?

Will any contestant finish with a $0 bankroll?

Will anyone wager $0 in final Jeopardy?

Highest final Jeopardy wager?

How many players will get final Jeopardy correct?

How much money will the winning player finish with?

Will the defending champion win?

What will the winner’s margin of victory be?

Top Chef DraftKings Pool

On Friday, 3/20 DraftKings will offer a pool based contest around the Top Chef episode. Participants can answer a variety of questions about the popular cooking show, the elimination challenges and their favorite chefs.

Where will chef Eric Adjepong finish in the elimination challenge?

Where will chef Bryan Voltaggio finish in the elimination challenge?

Where will chef Nini Nguyen finish in the elimination challenge?

Where will chef Lisa Fernandes finish in the elimination challenge?

Where will chef Jamie Lynch finish in the elimination challenge?

Where will chef Jennifer Carroll finish in the elimination challenge?

Where will chef Gregory Gourdet finish in the elimination challenge?

Will the winning chef of the elimination challenge be male or female?

Will the chef eliminated be male or female?

Will the Quickfire challenge be a team challenge?

Will Padma say “hands up, utensils down” at any point during the episode?

Will any competitor cry during the first episode?

With plenty of need for a distraction, the DraftKings pools create a new way for couples to watch their favorite show, and maybe, just maybe, you can convince your anti-betting spouse that signing up for DraftKings is an entertaining and acceptable hobby.