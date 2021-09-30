Duke vs. North Carolina Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

There’s nothing quite like a Duke vs. North Carolina basketball game to get the blood pumping! Wait, what’s that you say — this is a Duke vs. North Carolina football game? Pardon me, let’s try this again.

The Duke Blue Devils (3-1) will make the short trip over to Kenan Memorial Stadium to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2) in a rivalry game going down on Saturday, October 2.

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Tar Heels, to say the least. They opened the season with a loss on the road against Virginia Tech but were largely given a pass for that performance. After all, starting your season on a weekday in Lane Stadium while breaking in nearly all new skill position players is a tough task for any team. However, the letdown continued last weekend with a 45-22 blowout loss to a Georgia Tech team that they were supposed to beat by multiple scores.

Should North Carolina have been ranked in the top ten to begin the season? Probably not. Still, they’re a very talented team led by all-world quarterback Sam Howell, and they get a very favorable matchup against Duke here in a classic bounce-back spot. Expect their athletes (headlined by star wide receiver Josh Downs) to let loose here.

This high-powered offense is averaging 37.5 points, 507 total yards, and 7.4 yards per play. Those are elite numbers and will undoubtedly play here against a miserable Duke defense allowing 6.0 yards per play despite having an extremely easy schedule thus far (Charlotte, North Carolina AT&T, Northwestern, Kansas).

Don’t let Duke’s 3-1 record both straight up and against the spread fool you — this is a bad football team that may not win another game this season. They’ve relied heavily on pounding the ball on the ground with running back Mataeo Durant, which has worked against feeble defenses but may not prove as effective when the competition gets tougher in ACC play.

Expect North Carolina to score early and often as they push the pedal to the metal in this rivalry game.

Pick: North Carolina -19.5