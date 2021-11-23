Eastern Conference Futures Odds and Analysis Updated

The Eastern Conference contenders remain clumped together atop the futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook, although there were some movers through the first month of the season. The same 10 teams remain; it’s just their price in the betting market that has changed. We’re taking a look at how some of those odds have shifted as we approach the quarter mark of the season.

Top 10 Odds for Eastern Conference Winner

Tampa Bay Lightning +450 (Previously +310)

Florida Panthers +480 (Previously +1100)

Toronto Maple Leafs +700 (Previously +600)

Carolina Hurricanes +750 (Previously +1200)

Boston Bruins +850 (Previously +800)

Washington Capitals +1000 (Previously +1300)

New York Islanders +1300 (Previously +800)

New York Rangers +1300 (Previously +1300)

Pittsburgh Penguins +1300 (Previously +1300)

Philadelphia Flyers +2100 (Previously +1600)

Teams That Have Fallen Out of the Top 10

None

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers were the biggest movers up the futures board, going from +1100 before the season started to +480 currently. The Panthers got off to a hot start but cooled off recently, with four of their five losses coming over the past seven games. From an analytics perspective, Florida has been one of the best teams, accumulating the fifth-best expected goals-for percentage. Offense is the name of the game in Florida, and few teams have been able to keep pace early.

Toronto Maple Leafs

A slow start to the season set the Toronto Maple Leafs back slightly in the futures market. However, they’ve come out on the other side of that as one of the best teams in the league. Auston Matthews and company have won 11 of their past 13 and moved within two points of the Panthers for the Atlantic Division lead. The scary part about the Leafs’ resurgence is that they aren’t yet living up to production metrics. Buy now if you like the Leafs because this line has likely bottomed out.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes were our pre-season pick to represent the Eastern Conference in the Stanley Cup Final. The Canes have been better than expected through the first 16 games of the season, but their early-season success hasn’t moved them as far up the futures board as they might deserve. Frederik Andersen has been a revelation in Carolina, and they continue to get production across all four lines, with 14 players recording five or more points. That’s the type of scoring depth that carries teams a long way in the postseason.

Boston Bruins

We see it year after year; the Boston Bruins wear down opponents night after night and find ways to win games. The B’s have been one of the most consistent franchises, posting the third-best cumulative expected goals-for percentage over the past four years. Boston is on-par with that production through the first month and a half of the season, ranking third in expected goals-for rating. There are rumors that Tuukka Rask and the Bruins are trying to reunite, now that the Finnish netminder is nearing a return to game action. Expect the Bruins’ odds to decrease if they bring Rask back for another kick at the can.

Philadephia Flyers

Of the top 10 teams to start the season, no team fell further down the futures board than the Philadelphia Flyers. Philly’s odds took a 500 point swing, going from +1600 to +2100. The Flyers’ metrics are uninspired, but in what has become a war of attrition in the NHL’s divisional format, we’ve seen a hot goaltender carry a team further than they deserve to go. This season, Carter Hart has shown flashes of brilliance and has already demonstrated that playoff acumen to steal a series for the Flyers. These odds are likely to tumble further, but if the Flyers sneak into the postseason, Hart could single-handedly win Philadelphia a series or two.