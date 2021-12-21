SG Betting Model Win Probability: Memphis vs. Hawaii

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl kicks off on Christmas Eve, Friday, December 24, between the host Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (6-7) and the Memphis Tigers (6-6).

We’ll cut straight to the point: Hawaii is very fortunate to land in a bowl game. The Rainbow Warriors took advantage of a soft slate and 13-game schedule to reach bowl eligibility. Half of their wins came against either FCS competition or New Mexico State — a weird scheduling quirk allowed Hawaii to play the Aggies (one of the worst football teams in the FBS) twice in one season, padding the Rainbow Warriors’ record.

Hawaii will have the obvious home-field advantage for the Bowl game with their name in it, but that’s about where the benefits stop. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro placed his name in the transfer portal, so they’ll be down to backup Brayden Schager (two touchdowns, five interceptions on the year).

Memphis has been better from a yardage standpoint than its final record would indicate. The Tigers averaged 6.1 yards per play offensively while allowing only 5.4 defensively, yet finished with a .500 record. The Tigers outgained their opponent in three of their losses and tied dead even in another. Despite the efficiency on a per-play basis, the Tigers simply weren’t a winning team.

Freshman quarterback Seth Henigan has been a revelation for Memphis, throwing for 3,322 yards and 25 TDs while averaging 8.5 yards per attempt. Hawaii is soft defensively, and Memphis should beat them repeatedly whether or not top receiver Calvin Austin III (1,149 yards, 8 TDs) opts to play in this contest. There’s a pretty significant talent disadvantage that no scheming or home-field advantage can make up for.

There’s nothing positive to say about Hawaii. Head coach Todd Graham is on the hot seat, and his players are looking to transfer elsewhere.