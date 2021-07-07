England Vs. Denmark Betting Guide: Best Bets, Odds, and Picks

The second semifinal at EURO 2020 will take place on Wednesday and is a great matchup as England takes on Denmark in London at Wembley Stadium for a spot in the tournament final and a match with Italy on Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. EST.

England vs. Denmark Match Info & Start Time

England vs. Denmark

Date: Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium – London, England

Coverage: ESPN

England vs. Denmark Spread & Odds

All Euro 2020 betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: England (-145) | Denmark (+460) | Draw (+250)

Spread: England -1 (+210) | Denmark +1 (+110)

England vs. Denmark Predictions & Picks

Both Teams To Score (+116)



England vs. Denmark News, Analysis, and Picks

England has not yet conceded a goal yet at EURO 2020 after five matches, which leaves this bet at such an attractive number. They will face a Denmark side that has found the net ten times in their last three matches and have caught fire since their emphatic 4-1 defeat over Russia that saw them enter the knockout stage.

The Danes will find chances tomorrow as they average the second-most shots on target in the tournament and are third in xG (expected goals). They are quite direct going forward, which England has not yet faced in any of their fixtures and may struggle a bit with quicker decision-making than they are used to in defense.

Midfielder Pierre Emile-Højbjerg often sits deep, but his playmaking has become unleashed in the absence of Christian Eriksen. The Tottenham man ranks fourth at EURO 2020 in passes into the 18-yard box and has proven to be a catalyst of attack and a creator of the final pass in recent games. Denmark is a scary side going forward, and that isn’t given enough appreciation in this number. England is likely to win the match but take both sides to score at plus money.