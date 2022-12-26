The business end of the 2022-2023 English Premier League officially begins now that the FIFA World Cup has come to a close. Despite Arsenal holding a five-point lead at the top of the table, Manchester City is still the clear favorite to win it all in what would be their third title in a row.

It is guaranteed to be a thrilling battle at the top of the table until the end of the season. But I have my eyes on another battle brewing – the race for the top four. There are five teams in the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, and I expect that battle to continue until the tournament’s final day.

Below are the power rankings for the top eight teams in the English Premier League and their odds of winning it all via FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Manchester City (2nd Place)

Odds to Win Premier League: -240 | Odds to Finish Top 4: -20000

The defending champions are clear favorites to win it all. They are looking to become just the second club ever to win the Premier League title three times in a row. The first club to do so? None other than their neighbors in Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s men look even more unstoppable this year. The addition of Erling Haaland was a bit unfair for the rest of the league, as he completed the team’s glaring need for a striker. He has 18 goals in just 13 games played in the league this season and is on pace to break the record for most goals scored in a season of 34, set by Andrew Cole in 1994. To make things even more unfair, Man City’s backup is Julian Alvarez, who announced himself as one of the best young strikers at the World Cup. Talk about fixing your scoring problems.

Although favorites in this competition, City have stumbled a few times already and could trip up more over the next few months as they will be busy drooling over the Champions League. They are still five points behind current leaders Arsenal. If it comes down to it, the club could sacrifice the Premier League if it means winning the only trophy that has eluded them thus far.

2. Arsenal (1st Place)

Odds to Win Premier League: +220 | Odds to Finish Top 4: -1000

Leading the Premier League with 37 points in 14 games, the trophy is technically Arsenal’s to lose.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been the most exciting team to watch this season. They have only lost one game through the first part of the season and have defeated top teams such as Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham while playing the most electric soccer in the entire league. Many pundits and fans have pegged them to win their first title since their “invincible” season in 2003-2004.

Still, oddsmakers have their doubts. The Gunners are plus-money to win it all and still have much to prove. Do they still have enough depth to make it through the holiday season atop the Premier League? How will they fare without Gabriel Jesus? Will they be able to beat the juggernauts like Man City or Liverpool away from home?

Chances are Arsenal will be brought down to reality over the next few months. However, this team is here to compete, and only one team in the past 10 years has failed to win the title when leading at Christmas.

It will probably all come down to the game at The Etihad on April 26.

3. Liverpool (6th Place)

Odds to Win Premier League: +3400 | Odds to Finish Top 4: -175

Liverpool FC is sitting in sixth place in the league table, but I agree with oddsmakers in saying this won’t last. Liverpool is still the standard in the league, boasting one of the best squads and having tremendous success over recent years.

The only reason they find themselves sitting in sixth is because of injuries, and with plenty of players returning to fitness for the start of the new year, Liverpool can easily turn their season around. Currently at -175 to finish in the top four, The Reds can still compete with the best as they have yielded results against the top four, including wins over both Newcastle and Manchester City.

If Mohamed Salah can regain his scoring form and Darwin Nunez continues to settle into his new team, the club can be confident in a top-four finish.

4. Tottenham Hotspur (4th Place)

Odds to Win Premier League: +6500 | Odds to Finish Top 4: +110

The “forgotten” team in London. Arsenal gets all the love, and Chelsea gets all the hype, but who has the best manager and arguably the best squad right now? Tottenham.

Led by Antonio Conte, Tottenham sits quietly in fourth place, just three points behind second-placed Manchester City. The Spurs have some of the best players in the league, such as Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and World Cup winner Cristian Romero. Veterans such as Ivan Perisic and Hugo Lloris are penciled in as starters and bring winning experience to this side. +110 is excellent value for them to finish in the top four, as it would be a failure for this team not to qualify for next year’s Champions League.

The only question mark surrounding this team is their top-six pedigree, as all four losses have come against the top teams.

5. Newcastle United (3rd Place)

Odds to Win Premier League: +3400 | Odds to Finish Top 4: +137

Newcastle is the biggest surprise on this list, but they have been playing some inspiring soccer and sit in third place in the Premier League with 30 points.

Led by Eddie Howe, Newcastle has taken giant steps this season and has gotten at least a point against Chelsea, Tottenham, and BOTH Manchester teams this season. They have let in the least amount of goals along with Arsenal, with only 11 goals allowed, and have won five games in a row.

I’m still not convinced they have enough in them to stay this hot and maintain their top-four position, but they are definitely a team to watch moving forward.

6. Manchester United (5th Place)

Odds to Win Premier League: +6500 | Odds to Finish Top 4: +125

Releasing Cristiano Ronaldo may be exactly what this team needs to turn things around. Manchester United has shown flashes of brilliance under Erik ten Hag this season but is by far the most inconsistent team on this list.

United have wins over Liverpool, Tottenham, and league leaders Arsenal this season but have also lost to the likes of Brentford and Aston Villa. However, they are finally starting to create an identity in how they play the game.

With world-class talent in their squad, The Red Devils have the quality to push for a top-four finish. However, they will have to clean up their issues defensively if they want to be taken seriously.

7. Chelsea (8th Place)

Odds to Win Premier League: +23000 | Odds to Finish Top 4: +350

Chelsea is the most overrated team in the top eight, and oddsmakers clearly agree, as they are tied for the longest odds on this list to win the title. Currently sitting in eighth, The Blues have struggled to score, scoring fewer goals than any other team in the top 10 standings. They are also winless in six straight Premier League games and have not looked better under new manager Graham Potter than they did with Thomas Tuchel.

On the brighter side, their defense remains one of the best in the league, and the team has the quality to turn things around. Sitting at +350 to finish in the top four, Chelsea will have to fare better against the top clubs if they want a chance to prove the oddsmakers wrong. They have just two points against the top eight this season.

8. Brighton & Hove Albion (7th Place)

Odds to Win Premier League: +23000 | Odds to Finish Top 4: +1600

Last and probably least, Brighton has continued their surge to the top of English Soccer this season. Sitting in seventh place in the Premier League, The Seagulls continue to upset some of the better teams in the league. They have results against Newcastle, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea this season.

Where they suffer is against teams they should easily beat. Of their five losses, three of them have been against inferior opponents. If the club can clean up its performances against the lower teams, it can definitely push for one of the final European spots.

However, reaching the top four is out of the question. They do not possess the quality to hang with the best over a 38-match season, and +1600 is a bit generous from oddsmakers.

Team Odds to Win PL Odds For Top 4 Manchester City -240 -20000 Arsenal +220 -1000 Liverpool +3400 -175 Tottenham Hotspur +6500 +110 Newcastle United +3400 +137 Manchester United +6500 +125 Chelsea +23000 +350 Brighton & Hove Albion +23000 +1600

