EPL Betting Breakfast: Chelsea vs. Leeds

The English Premier League is back in full flight this weekend as we examine some key matchups. First off is a classic haves versus the have nots—the aristocracy of West London versus working-class Northern England. Leeds United travel to the capital to take on Chelsea, who were removed from the top spot last week and look to return to winning ways. Can the gritty side from the North unsettle the royal Blues in their efforts to return to the throne of English football? We give you the low down in this one, but don’t forget to check out all the EPL odds at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Chelsea vs. Leeds Match Information

Chelsea (10-3-2, 33 points: 3rd) | Leeds (3-7-5, 16 points: 15th)

Match Date: Saturday, December 11

Match Time: 10:00 am ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge–London, England

Chelsea vs. Leeds, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Chelsea -360| Draw+470 | Leeds +950

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-132| Under (+164)

Odds to Win the League: Chelsea +550 | Leeds +43000

Chelsea vs. Leeds, News, Analysis, and Picks

Chelsea vs. Leeds Predictions & Picks

Draw +470

Under 2.5 +164

After falling to London rivals West Ham last week, Chelsea (-360) finds themselves in the third spot and again thrust into the role of chasers. A role they may begin to see themselves in with more frequency if warning signs are ignored. Chelsea, who have been in pole position for most of the season, now has only two wins from their past five, including a draw to relegation bound Burnely and a disorganized Manchester United. Add in the close call versus Watford and the loss last week to West Ham, and it becomes clear that all isn’t well with this Chelsea side. Their incoming opposition this weekend is Leeds United. (+950) A hard-working, gritty side who have only one loss from their past five and has two clean sheets in that time.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is a student of the game and will have watched the tapes of Chelsea’s recent struggles, particularly playing the ball forward during high presses as West Ham was successful in. As was the case last week, Chelsea suffers a spat of injuries, including Chilwell, Chalobah, Kovacic, and Kante. Although Chelsea enjoys a depth of squad that Leeds could only envy, the holes were large enough in the past few weeks for Chelsea to look vulnerable at times. Although Chelsea has won four of the past seven meetings, those games were all settled by one goal, and Leeds managed a draw in the previous meeting.

With current form and injuries considered, this lopsided affair could prove to be an upset in the making. Leeds Brazilian midfielder Raphinha has been in superb form of late and will be difficult for roaming Chelsea defenders to deal with. Look for a low-scoring draw against the odds in this one.

