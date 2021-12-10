EPL Betting Breakfast: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa

Week 16 of the EPL is upon us, and December madness brings us another dandy in Liverpool versus Aston Villa. The return of a prodigal son in Steven Gerrard is featured this week at Anfield, and emotions are sure to be running high. In Gerrard’s first visit to his old stomping grounds, where he became a living legend, Anfield will scarcely have a dry eye in the place. We take a close look at this tear-jerker in the Premier League but don’t forget to check out all the other EPL odds at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Match Information

Liverpool (10-4-1, 34 points: 2nd) | Aston Villa (6-1-8, 19 points: 10th)

Match Date: Saturday, December 11

Match Time: 10:00 am ET

Venue: Anfield – Liverpool, England

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Liverpool -450| Draw+550 | Aston Villa +1100

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -260 | Under +200

Odds to Win the League: Liverpool +280 | Aston Villa +43000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa , News, Analysis, and Picks

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Predictions and Picks

Draw +550

Under +200

Very few names in Liverpool (-450) folklore conjure up emotion at Anfield, like Steven Gerrard. Though he never was crowned English League champion, Gerrard has won everything else there is to win. Liverpool-born and raised, Gerrard joined the Liverpool Academy at age nine and went on to an outstanding career as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

The hometown legend is back at Anfield and managing an opposing side in Aston Villa (+1100). It is Gerrard’s uncanny habit of winning that Aston Villa will be counting on if they are to get close to powerhouse Liverpool. Aston Villa has already seen the benefit of the Gerrard effect. They have won three out of their first four matches with the new skipper, including last week’s triumph over former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

While Aston Villa remains massive underdogs at Anfield, the passion that has been injected into the Birmingham side this past month is more than noticeable. With only four goals allowed in their past four matches and their only loss, a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, Aston Villa arrives at Anfield with not-so-quiet confidence. While Liverpool has won six out of the past seven meetings, Villa supporters will not forget the thrashing they gave the Reds in October last year when they embarrassed Liverpool 7-2.

On the other hand, Liverpool has been slowing down in terms of goals. The flood of goals last month was decelerated to a trickle last week by a resolute Wolves, who held Liverpool scoreless for 95 minutes before a late winner from Divock Origi settled the matter. Anfield emotion and a misfiring Liverpool should be the order of the day here, so look at a low-scoring draw.

All EPL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid