EPL Betting Breakfast: Week 3 (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier) 

The six-pointer in Liverpool aside, one of the more intriguing matches this weekend is the Manchester City-Arsenal affair. League favorites Manchester City welcome relegation dwellers Arsenal to Etihad Stadium, with both clubs already in desperate positions of their own. It might be early days to hit the panic button, but City are already three points adrift in what promises to be an extremely tight title race, having already dropped three points to Spurs in week one. Meanwhile, winless Arsenal with no goals scored has already had their worst start to a season in their 118-year history and has the grim task of facing a desperate Manchester City at home. We kick off week three of EPL Betting breakfast with Arsenal City, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Manchester City vs. Arsenal Match Information

Manchester City (1-0-1, 3 points) | Arsenal (0-0-2, 0 points)

Match Date: Saturday, August 28

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Etihad Stadium – Manchester, England

Manchester City vs. Arsenal, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Manchester City -410 | Draw +500 | Arsenal +1100

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-178) | Under (+142)

Odds to Win the League: Manchester City +115 | Arsenal +10000

Manchester City vs. Arsenal, News, Analysis, and Picks

Draw (+135)

Under 2.5 Goals (-148)

The horrific start that Arsenal (+1100) has had this season took a turn for the better on Wednesday when they lifted their spirits as well as their supporters’ as they finally found their form in a 6-0 win in the league cup to West Brom. The six-nill romp may do wonders for an Arsenal side whose confidence is at all-time lows. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also managed a hat trick on the evening, bringing some much-needed good news to Gunners supporters. The league cup success will be of small condolence to many in the club’s hierarchy who have not seen a worse start to their league in, well, forever.

With media already buzzing about the job security of manager Mikel Arteta, the hot seat he finds himself in could not be any warmer. Playing Chelsea and Manchester City (-410) back-to-back in league matches with a cup game sandwiched in between is a dreadful situation, but there could be some hope wrapped up in this rather grim set of circumstances.

Firstly, this is a massive game for both teams. Given the pressure on Arsenal to turn around their fortunes and Man City to keep pace at the top of the table, the stress is tremendous. Consider that the eventual league winners averaged only 3.75 losses for the season over the past four. In other words, lose four and forget the title. Man City would be halfway to that total after only three games should they fail against Arsenal. The big game feel will suit Arsenal, who upset City in the FA Cup semi-final last year, two-nil. A game in which they were heavy underdogs.

With both league fixtures last season between the two teams ending in 1-0 and Arsenal prevailing 2-0 in the cup, things look much more even than the (+1100) odd for Arsenal.

Also noteworthy is with an average age of 24.75, Arsenal is the youngest team in the EPL, and they also happen to be the biggest spenders. Dolling out nearly $180 million on new talent. The busload of new young stars arriving at The Emirates will need time to gel. This week’s 6-0 win in the cup tells us that the Gunners may have turned the corner, and there could be an upset in the cards.

All things considered, Arsenal does face one of the top sides in Europe and the World, for that matter, but the doomsayers may have created an opportunity here. Man City are rightful favorites, but it’s never quite as bad as it seems, especially when the British press does its typical bullying on struggling big four teams. Look for at least a good performance from Arsenal and a closer game than almost everyone is expecting. There’s good value in the draw at (+500)