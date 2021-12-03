EPL Betting Breakfast: West Ham vs. Chelsea

The holiday season is upon us, which could only mean one thing for English Premier League fans, and it’s not fruitcakes or mistletoe. It’s as much football as your heart’s content for the month of December. The packed festive schedule started this past week, with all twenty teams playing during the week and most playing three games in seven days. December is a month of overindulgence, and the EPL is helping in the spirit of gluttony by packing 72 matches between now and January 2. When 2022 is rung in at the end of the month, the nation’s waistline will be thicker and the EPL title race thinner. We keep a close eye on the schedule and its wagering implications in the future editions of the EPL Betting Breakfast for you, and you can check out the plethora of wager opportunities this month at Fanduel Sportsbook.

West Ham vs. Chelsea Match Information

West Ham (7-3-4, 24 points: 4th) | Chelsea (10-3-1, 33 points: 1st)

Match Date: Saturday, December 4

Match Time: 7:30 am ET

Venue: London Stadium – London, England

West Ham vs. Chelsea , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: West Ham +380| Draw+500 | Chelsea -125

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over +108 | Under -132

Odds to Win the League: West Ham +43000 | Chelsea +240

West Ham vs. Chelsea , News, Analysis, and Picks

West Ham vs. Chelsea Predictions and Picks

West Ham +380

Under 2.5 -132

Starting things off for a busy December, we have a somewhat unlikely top four London derby match. The usual suspects, Chelsea (-125), travel across town to face top-four surprise, West Ham (+380) at London Stadium. While not the most bitter of London rivalries, the animosity has been heating up in recent years with West Ham’s return to English League relevance.

League leaders Chelsea face a tough match this weekend in West Ham. Although they lead the league and have not been defeated in over two months, some vulnerabilities have been discovered by Chelsea’s opposition. In recent weeks, a relegation zone Burnely and a struggling Manchester United held Chelsea to 1-1 draws. Another bottom feeder, Watford, gave them a scare this week, keeping them at bay until late in the match.

Chelsea, too, has been bit by the injury bug at the worst possible part of the season. Chelsea’s leading scorer Reece James is doubtful for Saturday while fullback Ben Chilwell is sidelined until January, and phenom defender Trevoh Chalobah has a hamstring injury. Chelsea’s midfield is stricken as well. Mateo Kovacic is out indefinitely, and N’Golo Kanté is unlikely to feature. Hammers striker Michail Antonio will be licking his lips at the depleted Chelsea lines as he returns to his early-season scoring form.

West Ham’s injured list is in stark contrast. Angelo Ogbonna is the only noteworthy definite miss for the Hammers, as Aaron Cresswell is listed as having an 80% chance of match fitness. West Ham is well poised for a lengthened stay in the top four as far as the infirmary report goes, and they also have encouraging support from recent history. They have won two of the past four matches with Chelsea despite being underdogs every time, so the lopsided odd this week may be an opportunity.

With the recent warning shots fired over the leader’s bow, and the injury situation, there is an excellent opportunity for a nice upset. Take West Ham as home dogs with the under in what promises to be a cagey match.

