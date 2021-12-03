EPL Betting Breakfast: Wolves vs. Liverpool

The once crowded summit of the league is looking more and more like a three-horse race with further thinning of the herd on tap as the grueling month of December separates the studs from the duds. Top scoring Liverpool continued bulldozing opposition this week as they scored four goals for the third straight time, embarrassing Everton in the Merseyside derby 4-1. They travel to Wolverhampton to test their goal-scoring prowess on the Wolves, who haven’t allowed a single goal in their past three games. No one has scored more than the Reds, and only two clubs have allowed less than Wolves. It’s the classic offense-defense showdown in this edition of the EPL Betting Breakfast that we examine here, but make sure you check out all the EPL odds for this week’s action at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Wolves vs. Liverpool Match Information

Wolves (6-3-5, 21 points: 8th) | Liverpool (9-4-1, 31 points: 3rd)

Match Date: Saturday, December 4

Match Time: 10:00 am ET

Venue: Molineux Stadium – Wolverhampton, England

Wolves vs. Liverpool , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Wolves +600| Draw +370 | Liverpool -240

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: Over +182 | Under -225

Odds to Win the League: Wolves +43000 | Liverpool +430

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Wolves vs. Liverpool , News, Analysis, and Picks

Wolves vs. Liverpool Predictions and Picks

Anytime goalscorer Mohamed Salah (+260) and Diogo Jota (+440)

Over 3.5 (+182)

Wolverhampton (+600) would be forgiven if they were a little bit jaded with Liverpool (-240) rolling into town. After selling forward Diogo Jota last year to cover lost revenues from COVID shortfalls, he has become one of the top strikers in world football after being thrust into Jurgen Klopp’s attacking system. To the Wolves brass that decided to part ways with the Portuguese thunderbolt, he is the quintessential “one that got away.” He is the second top-scoring forward in the EPL and third among all players. In his return to Molineux last season, he scored the match’s only goal, giving the Reds the win against his old club. The bad news for Wolves is that he is in red hot form and terrorizing Premier League backs alongside his partners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. Jota has four goals in three games and will be eager to hit the scoresheet again this Saturday.

The Reds face an organized and frugal defensive unit in Wolverhampton, who are riding three clean sheets on the trot. However, the shutouts have not come without a cost, as the Wolves have four fullbacks and three midfielders sidelined to injury. They are precariously thin on options, which could spell bad news for Wolverhampton, as Jurgen Klopp has been almost perfect in game planning for such vulnerabilities.

The Wolves’ prognosis looks even worse over recent history. Liverpool has beaten them nine in a row while outscoring them 20-2 in that stretch, shutting them out seven times. The Liverpool odd doesn’t offer much value at (-240) but consider taking BOTH Jota and Salah to score in this one. They both are on terrific runs and look very difficult to stop. If either score, you’re in profit, and if both score like they often do, it’s a decent take. The Reds have scored a dozen goals in three games and are averaging a smoldering 3.3 goals per game over the entire season. Take the over 3.5 in what looks to be another Reds goal-fest.