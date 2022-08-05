EPL Betting Insights: Can Anyone Dethrone City?

Friday marks the opening night of the 2022-23 English Premier League season as Crystal Palace, and Arsenal kick off Gameweek 1 from Selhurst Park. With the futures market shifting by the day between summer transfers and massive wagers, it’s worth tracking how we have gotten to this point. We look at a few teams receiving the most considerable backing at the BetMGM Sportsbook ahead of the start of the season.

Manchester City Still Receiving Plenty of Handle

After winning the league in four of the past five seasons, City remains the heavy favorite to finish atop the table in 2022-23. After taking the crown last season, playing the entire year virtually without a striker, the Citizens bring in the top striker on the transfer market this summer in Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is a brute force that will spearhead their attack, with his lone job being to score goals. The rich seemingly get richer with this addition, as Manchester City may have four or five of the best players in the Premier League at their position.

Despite sitting at an unattractive -140 price to win the league, they still have the second-highest handle at BetMGM, taking up 22.7 percent of the betting market. They are head and shoulders above the rest of the league, and it feels like a head-to-head bet with Liverpool as the Reds provide the only other team in the same stratosphere as City in the Premier League. When the two met in the FA Community Shield on Saturday, the Reds dominated on their way to a 3-1 victory and showed that they are still on the same level as City. So far, Liverpool has received a respectable 15.4 percent of tickets and 15.1 percent of betting handle.

Biggest Mover: Tottenham (+2800 –> +1400)

Tottenham has had one of the best summers among Premier League clubs. Spurs have brought in a plethora of talent that will fill positions of weakness in 2021-22. Manager Antonio Conte is finally establishing the pieces to the puzzle he desires as he has received backing the club has not seen under current chairman Daniel Levy’s watch. Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, and Yves Bissouma are just a few names that bring world-class talent to the club.

With this in mind, it’s no shock that Spurs are the biggest liability for BetMGM as things stand. Tottenham has brought in a whopping 23.8 percent of tickets and 31.5 percent of the handle. It’s been enough to take them from +2800 to win the league down to its current resting place of +1400. That can certainly be attributed to the backing they have received and some wonderful business done by the North London club. They will be ones to keep an eye on this season.

