EPL Betting Preview: Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

As we approach the English Premier League season’s quarter mark, some teams have already witnessed an entire season’s worth of drama. As the usual suspects begin to take their familiar spots near the summit, there is one conspicuous absentee. Arsenal, who started the season with a franchise-worst start in history by losing its first three games, has been absent from the upper echelon all season. Now the Gunners are unbeaten in five and have clawed themselves back into striking distance of the top four. They face a short rest week as they play early on Friday when they host fellow mid-table residers Aston Villa. We kick off the EPL Betting breakfast early this week for this rare Friday match, but you can check all the weekend odds for the EPL at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa Match Information

Arsenal (3-2-3, 11 points) | Aston Villa (3-1-4, 10 points)

Match Date: Friday, October 22

Match Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium – London, England

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Arsenal -120 | Draw +270 | Aston Villa +320

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-380) | Under (+280)

Odds to Win the League: Arsenal +12000 | Aston Villa +43000

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa, News, Analysis, and Picks

Arsenal vs. Aston Villa Predictions & Picks

Arsenal (-120)

Under (+280)

Anytime Goal Scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+135)

Arsenal (-120) supporters were an angry bunch in Week 8 as their star player Bukayo Saka was assaulted by James McArthur just before half-time to send the burgeoning England man out of the game. An incident that altered the match’s outcome, as the best player on the pitch left after the mugging by the dirtiest player in the EPL. Perhaps it was the assault itself or the second half insertion of Alexandre Lacazette, who roused the Gunners faithful to new levels of electricity before equalizing in injury time. A volume not heard in the stadium for some time, Emirates was alive once again as they urged their team forward. Their voluminous support paid back in full as Arsenal clinched a just single point on the last kick of the game. Though only a draw, Arsenal’s dramatic late equalizer was the kind of moment that forges a teams’ will to win. Something that has arguably been lacking in this Arsenal side. The electric atmosphere inside the Emirates will be difficult noise to deal with for Aston Villa (+320) as for the first time in a long the Gunners have momentum and the fans firmly behind them.

The opportunistic early goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the effective introduction of Lacazette were good signs that Arsenal will continue their winning ways. Bukayo Saka is listed as probable, so that is further bad news for Aston Villa. They are facing a resurgent Arsenal side with a resurgent set of supporters behind them at Emirates Stadium.

Aston Villa has defeated the Gunners in their past three matches, including their last visit to Emirates, albeit an empty one. This visit will be an entirely different prospect for Aston Villa, who have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season and are facing injuries in several positions. Arsenal’s momentum, depth, and support are the difference in this one. Gunners take a low-scoring match with Pierre -Emerick Aubameyang finding paydirt yet again.