EPL Betting Preview: Brighton vs. Manchester City

One of the surprise teams of the season so far has been Brighton and Hove Albion. Currently holding down the coveted fourth place in the English Premier League, the south coasters have only been beaten once this season and have one of the stingiest defenses in the league. But they welcome one of the most potent offenses in Europe this weekend in defending champions Manchester City. Surprisingly only two points separate these two teams but are they that closely matched? Will a mid-week visit to Belgium have the City players gassed and offer a moment of opportunity for Brighton? We take a look at this top-four battle, but you can check all the odds for this weekend’s EPL action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brighton vs. Manchester City Match Information

Brighton (4-3-1, 15 points) | Manchester City (5-2-1, 17 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 23

Match Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: Amex Stadium – Brighton, England

Brighton vs. Manchester City, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Brighton +650 | Draw +370 | Manchester City -240

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-350) | Under (+270)

Odds to Win the League: Brighton +43000 | Manchester City +115

Brighton vs. Manchester City, News, Analysis, and Picks

Brighton vs. Manchester City Predictions & Picks

Manchester City (-240)

Manchester City clean sheet (+104)

Anytime Goalscorer Phil Foden (+200)

Manchester City traveled to Belgium on Tuesday this week in Champions League play versus Club Brugge. The Belgium side had little to counter Manchester City’s dominance and was embarrassed in an easy 5-1 victory for the Sky Blues. Pep Guardiola employed an entire squad in the match but could get five subs into the game, so Manchester City shouldn’t feel the ill effects often associated with a mid-week trip to Europe.

Manchester City is unbeaten in seven straight now, and their form is approaching the level that saw them run away with the league last year. The seven-game unbeaten streak includes visits to Liverpool and Chelsea and saw them pile in 16 goals and only give up two. They have had goals from a whole host of players that include 11 different names. Phil Foden is getting plenty of chances as Premier League fullbacks are having increasing difficulty dealing with his pace and the incisive passing of the recently returned Kevin De Bruyne, who is also nearly top form.

Brighton has been very impressive on the defensive side of the ball, and the Seagulls will need all their ducks in a row if they are to thwart the City attack. They are likely to resort to a back five and attempt to counter with Neal Maupay, who leads the squad with four goals this season. While his speed is excellent, the backline of Manchester is even faster with Dias, Cancelo, and Walker; the counterpunch tactic, which may be Brighton’s only shot at glory, is likely to fall short in this one.

Manchester City is just too fast, too strong, and unfortunately for Brighton, they are coming to town as one of the most in-form clubs in all of Europe. Manchester City takes a vital three points on the road against top-four rivals in this one. An Ederson clean sheet is a distinct possibility for added meat on this bone, and you can even consider calling a goalscorer in this one. Phil Foden has started three straight games on an often juggled Manchester City side. If Pep gives him the nod again, look for him to score as he has looked very sharp and is finding the ball in very dangerous areas.

