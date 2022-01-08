EPL GOLDEN BOOT FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS: Can Anyone Catch Liverpool’s Salah?

EPL GOLDEN BOOT FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS

As The English Premier League ventures into the second half of a very high-scoring campaign, the race for the Golden Boot is narrowing to a handful of possibilities. The pandemic has ravaged the EPL schedule, leaving would-be prognosticators scratching their heads. To further confuse matters, The African Cup is underway, and many of the top contenders could miss as many as four matches, depending on how the EPL decides to fit these games into an already crowded fixture list. How will the pros handicap the myriad of factors unique to this season? We make sense of it all right here, but don’t forget to head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can check out all the latest odds for all EPL action and futures.

TOP 10 ODDS FOR EPL GOLDEN BOOT

Mohamed Salah -320

Cristiano Ronaldo +1000

Diogo Jota +1300

Jamie Vardy +2300

Romelu Lukaku +2900

Harry Kane +3400

Sadio Mane +3400

Son Heung-min +5000

Michail Antonio +8000

Emile Smith Rowe +10000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

MOHAMED SALAH

What can you say about Mohamed Salah (-320) that hasn’t already been said? Salah has started every league encounter this year for the Reds and has 16 goals in 21 matches, making him the favorite to not only take the scoring title but is also well-positioned to threaten his own league record of 32 goals set in 2017. Because of his consistent playing time under Jurgen Klopp and his uncanny ability to terrorize EPL fullbacks, Mo is a solid bet for the prize with only one caveat. It is widely speculated that Salah could miss as many as four games due to the EPL rescheduling games during the next international break in January. However, even with the four-game hiatus, his pursuers will need more than a goal per game to catch him, so even with a month off, the magical Egyptian tops all contenders in 2022. It’s Salah’s honor to lose, and the value in the market is gone.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

Anytime there is a Golden Boot conversation, the mention of Cristiano Ronaldo (+1000) is never a surprise, even if he only has half the goals of league leader Mohamed Salah. Even at past peak, CR7 won the top Italian prize last year with 29 goals, so it wouldn’t be a miracle if he were to go on a run for a reorganized Manchester United. One obstacle Ronaldo faces is an early indication that new United boss Ralf Rangnick has shown an early tendency to rest the superstar in favor of having him rested in Champions League fixtures. Also going against Ronaldo is the lack of chances created by Manchester United. With fewer chances and some mandated rest games, CR7 will need to be extremely efficient and a little lucky to capture yet another Golden Boot. At +1000, the payout is nice, but the probability is a stretch.

DIOGO JOTA

One of the handful of players with a realistic chance to catch Mohamed Salah is his Portuguese teammate and number two EPL scorer, Diogo Jota (+1300). Another favored Klopp midfielder, Jota, has started all but one Liverpool match and has scored ten goals in 20 games. Being a part of the Liverpool goal machine, Jota has the added benefit of not participating in the African cup, which allows him the possibility of having four games to dent the six-goal lead his fellow Red has on him. His form suggests he could do just that and is a solid pick at 13-to-1.

ROMELU LUKAKU

One of the early favorites to win the Golden Boot this season, Romelu Lukaku (+2900), got off to a terrific start at Chelsea, scoring three times in his first two matches. Things have changed drastically since then, and his chances of winning the Golden Boot are quickly going to zero. With only five goals this season, he is already 11 shy of the lead, and his playing time under Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is going from bad to worse. After being overlooked in consecutive matches, Lukaku stated in a televised interview that he regretted leaving Inter Milan and was open to returning to Serie A. Lukaku was then dropped by Tuchel entirely and wasn’t even on the bench for a critical Liverpool encounter. Romelu will be fortunate to remain in the EPL, let alone win any scoring titles.

All EPL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid