EPL Relegation Futures Odds and Analysis

We are only eight games into the 2021-22 English Premier League. Still, managers, supporters, and owners are already nervous about the relegation battle at the bottom of the table. While it’s a little premature to sound the alarm, a few managers in the UK will privately beef up their resumes as three teams remain winless, and another three have only one win. We take a closer look at the relegation battle, but you can check out all the futures odds at Fanduel Sportsbook.

TOP 10 ODDS TO BE RELEGATED FROM THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Norwich City -550

Watford -195

Burnley -135

Newcastle United +135

Crystal Palace +240

Southampton +430

Leeds +700

Brentford +750

Aston Villa +1500

Wolverhampton +1600

NORWICH CITY (-550)

The defending champions had a terrific season in England’s second-best division last year, winning with an impressive 97 points. They have yet to find their form in the big boy league. After spending $120 million on incoming talent, the Canaries have not had a lot of bang for their buck. Employing the so-called “Moneyball” tactics, the club has opted for less expensive talent with limited Premier League experience. With 13 signings plus a slew of returning players on expired loans, Norwich has only brought in three players with any EPL experience at all. This strategy seems to have bitten the Canaries on the tail feathers as they sit dead last and remain winless with a minus 14 goal differential.

NEWCASTLE UNITED (+135)

Newcastle United garnered headlines last week, with the club sold to the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund. Now basically owned by a country, the long-suffering Magpies are privileged as the richest club in England. Whether or not the newfound oil money will translate to them avoiding relegation remains to be seen. There is little doubt that the club will add a host of new talent in the January window, but they are currently a club without a win so far and sit second-last in the EPL. The critical challenge for Newcastle will be how quickly they can turn cash into success on the field. The hole may be too deep come January for Arabian treasures to bail them out.

BURNLEY (-135)

Since their promotion five years ago to the Premier League, Burnley has been a steadily declining enterprise. After finishing seventh in 2017, Burnley has been involved in relegation battles every season. They have been precariously close to the drop zone every year and have finished in the bottom five each time. Burnley manager Sean Dyche has been the artful dodger so far, but he seems to be playing with fire this time around. After eight matches, Burney is still winless and is firmly in the relegation area, sitting at the third-bottom. On the positive side, Burnley has had a more demanding schedule than fellow basement dwellers, having faced Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal. There should be some promise for Dyche and his men to put together some results in the coming weeks with smoother seas ahead.

LEEDS (+700)

With only one win in eight, the once glorious Leeds United find themselves locked into a relegation battle with which they are becoming all too familiar. Talisman Patrick Bamford is injured, and his return is still painfully distant as his ankle has been slow to heal. With his unknown return date and Brazilian star Raphina missing matches often, Leeds lacks scoring power, and this deficit is reflected in their record. They sit just three points above the drop zone and face a few more weeks without their leading man, Bamford. With winnable games versus Wolverhampton and the hapless Norwich City Canaries, Leeds is on a knifes edge as we approach the season’s quarter mark.