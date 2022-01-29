EPL Teams to Finish Outside the Top Four Odds and Analysis: Is Chelsea Primed for a Collapse?

EPL Top Four Finishers Odds and Analysis for January 29

The January transfer window has been quiet, with many clubs holding great uncertainty regarding revenues. The problem of diminishing financial returns becomes an even bigger quandary as the traditional big clubs run real risks of missing a top-four spot and, in turn, the lucrative prize of European football. With some usual table-toppers struggling to stay above the fourth spot cutoff, some interesting scenarios are developing in this year’s chase for European paydirt. We look at some of the more lucrative possibilities predicting those who fail to reach the top four winners circle but don’t forget to check all the latest EPL odds and futures at Fanduel Sportsbook.

CHELSEA (+1300)

Even though Chelsea (+1300) broke a four-game winless streak last week by defeating cross-town rivals Tottenham, the Blues are far from a lock to finish top four. The very lucrative odds of +1300 offers the stout-hearted among you an opportunity at a nice payday. With only one win from the last five and a dismal December, Chelsea has not only lost hope in the title but now find themselves sitting third ahead of a charging heap of challengers. West Ham, Arsenal, and Tottenham all have multiple games in hand on the Blues, and all are enjoying better form than Chelsea at the moment. Of particular concern is Tottenham, who have an unprecedented four games in hand on Chelsea and have won nine out of their past ten. Of course, Chelsea still holds onto third by a margin of ten points, so caution is advised when predicting them to fail, but the juicy odd deserves at least some attention.

ARSENAL (-390)

After the worst start in their entire history, Arsenal (-390) appears to be patching things up and heading in the right direction. After three games, the Gunners found themselves sitting dead last in the EPL. Currently in sixth place and only two points back of fourth-place Manchester United, Arsenal are in a decent spot to snatch the final spot. Even with last week’s shocking draw to last place Burnley, the Gunners have been playing excellent football, and it would be courageous and perhaps naive to bet on them failing in their quest for European football. In their showdown with champions Manchester City, Arsenal looked the better team and looked like a club every bit deserving of a top echelon finish.

MANCHESTER UNITED (-230)

Although currently holding on to the coveted fourth place position, Manchester United is an excellent proposition for failure to reach the top four. The Red Devils hold onto fourth by a precarious single point over West Ham. Still worse, Arsenal and Spurs are also in striking distance, only two points shy. With both the Gunners and Tottenham holding games in hand over United, they could be on the outside looking in very soon. The surging Spurs and Gunners form will force United to keep winning despite the turmoil apparent at Old Trafford. With Ronaldo recently criticizing his new manager and even holding emergency meetings with his agent over his future, the cohesiveness at United is suspect. A divided team is not ideal in the best of times, but with the added pressure of the London clubs nipping at their heels, a fruitless United campaign is in the cards.

