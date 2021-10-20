EPL Top Four Finishers Futures Odds and Analysis

The prestige of playing in the Champions League remains one of the top prizes in sports. With extremely lucrative TV prize money up for grabs, a top-four finish in the English Premier League can catapult a team’s fortunes like no other. Prize money aside, playing Champions League football is essential if a team is going to successfully attract top talent from around the world. Here we look at some outsiders who have their sights set on the critical top-four finish.

ODDS TO FINISH TOP FOUR IN THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester United -210

Arsenal +470

Tottenham Hotspur +600

Leicester City +1300

Everton +1400

West Ham +1400

Brighton +3200

Aston Villa +4900

Wolverhampton +5500

Southampton +10000

MANCHESTER UNITED (-210)

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational return to the English Premier League and his heroic hat trick opener versus Newcastle, the Manchester United bandwagon became the most crowded place in Britain. A little over a month later and three winless games, we scrutinize their ability to rescue a top-four finish this year. The Red Devils have conceded six goals in three games in the EPL and are winless during that time. Ronaldo has failed to score, and there have been noticeable holes to fill in the midfield from a lack of running from forwards. With upcoming fixtures including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham and easy games behind them, United could arguably be slipping to the lower half of the table. There will need to be a drastic turn of form for Manchester United to secure European fixtures next season.

ARSENAL (+470)

After the worst start in their entire history, Arsenal appears to be patching things up and heading in the right direction. After three games, the Gunners found themselves sitting dead last in the EPL. Since then, they have been unbeaten in five and have climbed the ladder every week. In the early going, Mikel Arteta’s job was in jeopardy, but his men are nearing the top half of the table and astonishingly only four points shy of the top four. With growing confidence and momentum, the Gunners look primed for an assault on the European ticket. Bukayo Saka has been outstanding in Arsenal’s resurgence, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has begun to find form, creating good value at (+470)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (+600)

The early politics of striker Harry Kane favoring a departure to Real Madrid or Manchester City took its toll on the player and the club recently. As his release fell through and Kane returned, the club slumped, and so did Harry. In one of Kane’s more lengthy droughts in his career, he did not find the back of the net until week eight versus Newcastle. Now that Kane is rolling again, Spurs supporters will be expecting a further ascent into top four territory. Politics and drama aside, this is the same team that went all the way to the European final two years ago and surprised everyone in week one by defeating champions Manchester City. For now, things are looking up for Tottenham.

EVERTON (+1400)

While the Toffees have struggled to find consistency, they still sit only one point back in the EPL’s coveted fourth place. Contingent upon finding sustainable momentum, Everton could have a legitimate shot at European football despite being the lowest-spending club this year in the entire league. A 1-1 draw two weeks ago at Old Trafford shows the mettle in this team is not linked to its spending. If they can start to string together performances against the best, a top-four and beyond is possible.

