The English Premier League season is underway. Among all the excitement and drama we expect out of the 2022-23 season, there will surely be plenty as we watch the league’s stars race for the Golden Boot throughout the season. To provide you with the betting edge in the awards market, we discuss a few players who are seeing serious backing over at BetMGM.

Line movement (open, current)

Erling Haaland +300 –> +125

Harry Kane +600 –> +700

Gabriel Jesus +1600 –> +1200

Harry Kane Receiving Monster Backing

Tottenham’s golden boy and three-time Golden Boot winner Harry Kane has received a ridiculous level of backing at BetMGM for this year’s award. The target man has had 19.7 percent of the tickets come in on his behalf while receiving 42.5 percent of the betting handle, and with good reason. He has scored at least 17 goals in his past eight seasons in the Premier League, as he will be the focal point of one of the most dangerous Spurs sides in years. Despite the grand handle, his price has gone from +600 to +550 to +700, so keep that in mind.

Gabriel Jesus A Sneaky Pick

Arsenal proved they meant business in attack this summer when they signed Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, and he is already paying off. The Brazilian bagged seven goals and added an assist in seven preseason appearances with the club, which has skyrocketed his position on this odds board. After opening at +1600, he now sits at +1200 after receiving 17.3 percent of tickets and 21.3 percent of the handle thus far. This number may be worth grabbing now because if Jesus continues his form, good luck finding this number again.

Mohamed Salah Remains Relevant

You can never count Mo Salah out of a Golden Boot race. The Egyptian has a knack for scoring goals, and you can bet he’ll be near the top of the list at the end of the season; it’s just whether he tops it or not. He currently sits at +400, the second-favorite only behind Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Like Kane, Salah is a three-time Golden Boot honoree, and it would be no surprise to anybody if he takes home a fourth in the 2022-23 season. He is a superstar in a familiar system that can score virtually anywhere on the pitch. What more can you ask for?