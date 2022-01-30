EPL TOP TEN FINISHERS FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS: Can Crystal Palace Climb the Table?

EPL TOP TEN FINISHERS FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS FOR JANUARY 30

Finishing in the top half of the table holds a sense of pride and is a critical yardstick to measure a team’s success in a campaign. On top of this, the prize money dolled out by the EPL offers a great deal of motivation. With prize money between the 10th and 11th place teams jumping more than any other position in the table, there is a significant financial incentive to finish in the top half. A financial rewards system designed to keep teams playing until the season’s final whistle keeps the intensity high in the top tier of English football. We take a look at some interesting wagers in the battle for the better half right here, but make sure you head over to Fanduel Sportsbook, where you can find all the EPL odds and futures you need.

ODDS TO FINISH TOP TEN IN THE ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Tottenham -20000

Arsenal -20000

West Ham -6000

Wolves -550

Aston Villa -180

Leicester -170

Brighton -140

Crystal Palace +340

Southampton +380

Leeds +1000

Brentford +1900

ASTON VILLA (-180)

With a famous draw at Villa Park against United two weeks ago followed by a 1-0 victory over Everton, Aston Villa (-180) has been on the move. The Birmingham side has crept up the table and is tied for the tenth spot with Leicester City. Only a single goal now separates Aston Villa from the top half of the table. In what has been a relatively quiet transfer window, Villa manager Steven Gerrard has been busy. Bringing in his former Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho and Everton defender Lucas Digne, Aston Villa are emboldened to leap into the top ten and then some. The two newest additions have already paid dividends too. Both have found the scoresheet already, with Coutinho scoring against United and Digne picking up a crucial assist versus his former club Everton. With their new men in tow, Villa makes a strong case for the top ten.

BRIGHTON (-140)

In their fifth season since promotion, Brighton (-140) is yet to crack the top ten. A team that has spent most of their stay in the top flight fighting for survival, fifteenth is the best result they have managed thus far. The Seagulls look an excellent bet to not only better their best finish but to make real noise in finishing in the top ten. Brighton forward Neal Maupay has seven goals and is 11th in the league in scoring, while Brighton as a club is a top-four passing team and is also fifth in the league in crosses. As Chelsea has recently discovered, a club that ranks highly in these critical areas will always be a very tricky opponent. In the past month, Brighton has made two draws with Chelsea and is unbeaten in six. Even though the middle part of the table is tight, Brighton looks to be well equipped and worthy of a finish in the top half.

CRYSTAL PALACE (+340)

With only five points separating tenth from the fifteenth spot in the Premier League, several teams make a strong case for finishing the season in the upper half. Crystal Palace (+340) sits only two points shy of the halfway mark in the table and has been a thorn in the side of many clubs this season. Particularly at home, the Eagles have been a sturdy side with the unfortunate tendency to fall apart in the late stages. Most notably, they defeated Manchester City at Etihad in September. They have also had other excellent performances against Liverpool and West Ham. With only one win in their past six matches, however, Palace seems to be losing pace and have had the tendency to fall apart when nearing the finish line. While they look like a good outfit when on the pitch, playing well in close losses doesn’t move them up the table. Any wagers on these guys should be made with extreme caution as they seem to lack either fitness or mental discipline to see out results.

