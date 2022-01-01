EPL Wagering Weekend Windup: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

It’s a New Year’s battle in the English Premier League’s summit to kick off 2022 for this week’s EPL Weekend Windup! Powerhouses Chelsea and Liverpool lock horns in a crucial top three clash where both teams struggle to keep pace with champions Manchester City, who have been red hot this December. After both teams have dropped critical points this month, Liverpool trails Chelsea by a single point but has a game in hand. Both teams will be desperate to earn the three points necessary to stay within striking distance of the leaders. Who has the legs to keep pace with the champs? We have this critical Premier League title race matchup covered here but don’t forget you can check out all the odds at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool Match Information

Chelsea (12-5-3, 42 points: 2nd) | Liverpool (12-5-2, 41 points: 3rd)

Match Date: Sunday, January 2

Match Time: 11:30 am ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge – London, England

Chelsea vs. Liverpool , Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Chelsea +170| Draw +240 | Liverpool +155

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -118 | Under -104

Odds to Win the League: Chelsea +1000 | Liverpool +800

Chelsea vs. Liverpool , News, Analysis, and Picks

Chelsea vs. Liverpool Predictions and Picks

Draw (+240)

Under 2.5 (-104)

With Chelsea and Liverpool being eight and nine points back of the lead, respectively, they both realize that further slippage in this race may be a death sentence as Manchester City appear to be running away with the title yet again. A loss for either side this weekend will result in a mountain to climb to catch the defending champions.

In their first meeting this season, these squads fought to an unlikely 1-1 draw after Chelsea went down to 10 men for the entire second half, but we’re able to stave off a relentless Red Wave of attack to salvage a point at Anfield. The venue is switching to London, and both clubs are eager to get the three points.

Liverpool’s goal pace has slowed considerably over the past weeks as they were held to a 1-1 draw with West Ham and then fell 1-0 to Leicester City in their past two matches. Even the indomitable Mo Salah missed a critical penalty at Leicester to see Liverpool slip down the table.

Chelsea has had their share of stumbling blocks, too, as they have slipped from leading the league to being in danger of falling to third with a loss to Liverpool. With only one win in their past four, Chelsea will need to up the win ratio if the title dream is to stay alive.

With both squads desperate not to lose, this game has a strategic chess match written all over it. Both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel are renowned tacticians and will undoubtedly line up to minimize one another’s strengths. Given that Chelsea has only won three of their past seventeen meetings, it’s difficult to envision them grabbing three points against a desperate Liverpool side. There have been six draws amongst those seventeen fixtures, so we may be in store for another even sheet given the circumstances.

Neither Klopp nor Tuchel will admit to a cautious approach, but the truth will come out in the end. All signs point to a more defensive match as both teams have struggled to find the net of late compared to their early season form. Take the draw this weekend at Stamford Bridge and take the under as both managers look to prevent losses rather than create wins.

