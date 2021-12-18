EPL Wagering Weekend Windup: Tottenham vs. Liverpool

It is Week 18, and this edition of the EPL Weekend Windup brings you the low down of the biggest matches in the English Premier League. This week was hectic for most clubs, as the usual December schedule begins to take its toll on team fitness. Tottenham Hotspur, though, received an unexpected rest in December as COVID once again reared its ugly head. Leicester City and Spurs were supposed to play mid-week but were postponed after six Leicester City players produced positive COVID tests. Will the extra rest for Tottenham have an impact when they welcome powerhouse Liverpool to town? The Reds were in action this week on Thursday as they eased past Newcastle and now face a short turnaround and a trip to London. Will the shortened recovery time play an equalizing role in this match? We take a closer look into these two teams right here but don’t forget to check out all the odds FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool Match Information

Tottenham (8-1-5, 25 points – 7th| Liverpool (12-4-1 40 points – 2nd)

Match Date: Sunday, December 19

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Tottenham+400 | Draw +330 | Liverpool -160

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-152) | Under (+156)

Odds to Win the League: Tottenham +4300 | Liverpool +300

Tottenham vs. Liverpool, News, Analysis, and Picks

Tottenham vs. Liverpool Predictions & Picks

Liverpool (-160)

Over 2.5 (-152)

Liverpool (-160) faces a difficult task this weekend as they meet a rested Tottenham (+400). The Reds’ depth will be tested vigorously by Tottenham, who are injury-free and playing their best football of the year. Since their defeat to Manchester United last month and the subsequent sacking of their manager Nuno Espírito Santo, Spurs have been on a run. Tottenham is undefeated in four matches while only conceding one goal and securing three clean sheets in that stretch. Outscoring the opposition 7-1 in those four games, optimism has finally returned to the London club as they now sit just four points shy of the top four. Spurs fans are again confident their team could be destined for European play next season with the improvements witnessed in the past month.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will be in no mood for charity as his club is embroiled in a very tight title race with Manchester City and Chelsea. The scorching pace being set by Manchester City offers hardly any room for error. Even with only one loss all season, Liverpool find themselves in second and a single point south of the leaders. Nevertheless, Liverpool is also on a streak that is the envy of the league. Winners of six in a row and with four clean sheets, The Reds have outscored those six opponents 19-2.

The injury front is also an improving picture for Liverpool. Their mid-week tilt against Newcastle saw the long-awaited return of Brazillian Roberto Firmino and midfielder Naby Keita. The two returnees are a welcome sight for Klopp, who will be without Virgil Van Dijk, and Fabinho, who tested positive for COVID during the week. The replacements for the two both had solid performances against Newcastle, which proved to emphasize the depth Liverpool enjoys. Ibrahima Konaté was a solid replacement for big Virgil at center back and was among the best on the pitch for Liverpool. Thiago seamlessly took up Fabinho’s role as a pressing midfielder as Liverpool had an easy time with Newcastle.

With the rather notable demise of Spurs frontman Harry Kane, Tottenham has struggled to replace his goal-scoring. The two-time golden boot winner has yet to come into his usual form and has, somewhat shockingly, only one goal this season. In direct contrast is Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah who is currently running away with the scoring title with 14 goals already.

With a short rest period aside, Liverpool should have the depth to continue their torrid pace pursuing their 19th league title. Although Klopp may mix the team in a few places, the replacements look fit, ready, and hungry. Take the over and take Liverpool for the win.

