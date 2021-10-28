EPL Week 10 Betting Preview: Tottenham vs. Manchester United

EPL Betting Preview: Tottenham vs. Manchester United

It is Week 10 of the English Premier League, as three teams are separating from the pack as we pass the season’s quarter mark. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City were all winners last week, so rumblings of a three-horse race are emerging. With title hopefuls Brighton, Tottenham, and Manchester United all losing, there is some truth to that. After a historic shellacking, last week at the hands of Liverpool, Manchester United heads to London with tails tucked firmly between their legs. After facing their first opponent in the top four, Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his men had a very rude awakening as the flood gates opened in a 5-0 defeat to their arch-rivals. Tottenham is also coming off a loss to cross-town rivals West Ham last week as they fell 1-0. Two wounded warriors square off this week, and we give you the low down on the downtrodden. You can also check all the EPL odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tottenham vs. Manchester United Match Information

Tottenham (5-0-4, 15 points) | Manchester United (4-2-3, 14 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 30

Match Time: 12:30 pm ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England

Tottenham vs. Manchester United, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Tottenham +195 | Draw +250 | Manchester United +130

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-135 | Under (+112)

Odds to Win the League: Tottenham +43000 | Manchester United +5000

Tottenham vs. Manchester United, News, Analysis, and Picks

Last week was a day of records for Manchester United (+130) at Old Trafford and not the kind you write home to mother about. With no player having a game rating of 4 or better, the results were terrible. Historically terrible. Harry Maguire’s zero-rating was comically bad as he tackled his own players in feeble attempts to track Mohamed Salah en route to his eventual hat trick. His rating of zero was the first for a United captain in history. Salah became the first visiting player in the EPL to score a hat trick at Old Trafford, and it was United’s heaviest defeat at home since 1955. Adding to the pile, it was also their worst ever defeat in their long history versus Liverpool.

Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford seemed to catch Ronaldoitis as well. Not that they scored any goals, however. It was more a case of watching their midfielders get torn up by Liverpool and not tracking back to assist. Something obvious to everyone outside of Manchester, but coaches and staff have missed the elephant in the room. With only two wins since Ronaldo’s “triumphant” return, it is becoming painfully clear even within the United camp that there is no room for baggage in the EPL, even if your baggage is labeled as CR7 merchandise. Jersey sales aside, United obviously needs defenders, not more dollars.

Predictably, the problems have been chalked up to almost everything except the actual culprit. Ole Gunnar Solskjær was in the hot seat coming into the Liverpool fixture, and he is now seemingly one wrong look away from unemployment.

Their opponents, Tottenham (+195), have also had their share of ups and downs this season, but their troubles are a walk in the park compared to the United train wreck who have allowed 11 goals in three games. Tottenham is a point ahead of United in the table and has been an improving side despite last week’s setback versus a very tricky West Ham. Spurs managed a nicely controlled League Cup win against Burnley on Wednesday and now welcome United, who haven’t had a victory in a month and a half. It’s difficult to predict that Ole will find a solution to this week, and things could go from bad to worse unless something drastic changes, like putting Ronaldo on the bench where he belongs. There’s serious doubt that anyone in the Red Devils management team would have the courage to bench the fabled Ronaldo, so Manchester is stumbling out of the corner, bloodied and dizzy. They are walking straight into a knockout blow for poor Solskjær. If not this Saturday, heavyweight champions Manchester City await next week. Take the over. Take Tottenham. Take Kane to score, and if there’s an odd for Ole to be fired next week, take that too.