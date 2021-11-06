EPL Week 11 Betting Breakfast: Manchester United vs. Manchester City

It’s week 11 in the English Premier League, and the merry-go-round of managers fired and hired is in full swing. Unai Emery returns to the Premier League as he takes over the newly purchased Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur fired Nuno Espirito Santo after just ten games at the helm. Perhaps beating Manchester United to the acquisition of accomplished Italian manager Antonio Conte, Tottenham pulled the trigger on the man who many considered next in line to manage United. After United’s record-setting loss to Liverpool two weeks ago, Conte looked set for the job at Old Trafford after closed-door meetings at Red Devil offices all week. But after defeating Spurs last week, his rumored replacement went off to other pastures, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been handed a reprieve in terms of his job security. Another difficult challenge awaits Ole and his men this week as they welcome league champions Manchester City to Old Trafford. It’s Manchester Derby time in the EPL as one manager chases down EPL records while the other is just trying to keep his paycheck. We have one of the biggest and best derby matches of the season covered here, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City Match Information

Manchester United (5-2-3, 17 points) | Manchester City (6-2-2, 20 points)

Match Date: Saturday, November 6

Match Time: 8:30 am ET

Venue: Old Trafford – Manchester, England

Manchester United vs. Manchester City, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Manchester United +370 | Draw +290 | Manchester City -145

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-166 | Under (+136)

Odds to Win the League: Manchester United +3400 | Manchester City +130

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Manchester United vs. Manchester City, News, Analysis, and Picks

Manchester United vs. Manchester City Predictions & Picks

Manchester City (-145)

Manchester United (+370) and its supporters’ roller coaster ride continues this week as they come off an impressive turnaround win versus Tottenham last week. As the Red Devils traveled south to London following the Liverpool disaster, no one gave United much of a chance in the follow-up. Manchester United has become a tough team to predict after a much-needed and unexpected 3-0 thumping of Spurs. In the space of just seven days, Ole’s men went from terrible to dominant. The roller coaster ride continues.

This week they play a team very similar to the one which dismantled them two weeks ago: the high pressing and quick tempo passing of Manchester City (-145) shares ominous similarities to Liverpool. Though lacking the magic feet of Mohamed Salah, City does have a front three that can give Harry Maguire more to apologize to fans about after the game. He was nearly invisible against Liverpool but was able to hold the fort last week when the uninspired Harry Kane hardly had a touch.

Ole’s men have also struggled at home. It was nearly two months ago that they last had a home win—that win coming on Cristiano Ronaldo’s second homecoming against a struggling Newcastle.

Manchester United’s hopes lie in repeating last season’s performance in this tie, where they earned a scoreless draw, but they face a wounded animal. After suffering a two-nill defeat to Crystal Palace last week, Manchester City will be more determined than ever to get a result. The bad news for United and perhaps Solskjær’s career plans is that Pep Guardiola doesn’t make a habit of losing back-to-back games. It’s been nearly three years since the Sky Blues have slipped up twice in a row, so history says this one is in Manchester City’s favor. Take them for the win, and with the holes revealed two weeks ago in United’s back four, there could be another flood of goals at Old Trafford, so the over 2.5 looks about right.