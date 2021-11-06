EPL Week 11 Wagering Weekend Windup: West Ham vs. Liverpool

The top of the league is starting to thin out this week as we enter into week 11. With two of the top three teams dropping points last weekend, sides hope to scramble back into contention. West Ham, for one, is on a three-game win streak as they have seen off Villa, Spurs, and Everton in consecutive wins. With Brighton, Spurs, and Manchester United dropping points recently, West Ham suddenly find themselves in the top four.

A stern test is traveling to London Stadium, though, in the form of Liverpool. The still unbeaten Reds visit West Ham after a disappointing draw at home to Brighton, where they conceded two second-half goals to finish in a tie with the Southsiders. With Chelsea motoring away in the lead, any more slip-ups for Liverpool could see title hopes diminish rather quickly. A loss on the road to West Ham this Sunday, and the two clubs would swap positions on the table with the Hammers jumping up to second and the Reds dropping down to fourth. We look at this pivotal top-four clash in the Premier League but don’t forget to check all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

West Ham vs. Liverpool Match Information

West Ham (6-2-2, 20 points) | Liverpool (6-4-0, 22 points)

Match Date: Sunday, November 7

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: London Stadium – London, England

West Ham vs. Liverpool, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: West Ham +380 | Draw +300 | Liverpool -145

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-205) | Under (+162)

Odds to Win the League: West Ham +11000 | Liverpool +270

West Ham vs. Liverpool, News, Analysis, and Picks

West Ham vs. Liverpool Predictions & Picks

Draw (+300)

Anytime goalscorer Mohamed Salah (+300)

As the only undefeated team in the EPL, Liverpool (+270) presents a whole new set of challenges for West Ham (+380) manager David Moyes. But the Hammers are flying high on this three-game winning streak and have good cause for optimism this Sunday when they welcome Jurgen Klopp’s impressive side.

The recent form of both clubs suggests that West Ham could pose some problems for Liverpool. West Ham are winners of three straight, while Liverpool has only two wins out of five. The Hammers are also fully fit and have no injuries in the squad. Meanwhile, the Reds side has been pushed to the limit of late. Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, and Roberto Firmino, among others, remain unavailable for Sunday, so Klopp’s options will be limited.

While the injury bug is undoubtedly nipping at the Reds’ heels, the return of Thiago and Fabinho to Liverpool’s midfield is a welcome bonus. The starting 11 for Liverpool, while depleted in-depth, remains a scary proposition for Moyes and his men. Liverpool hasn’t lost to West Ham since 2016, winning nine and drawing one in that stretch. With many of those defeats being heavy ones of three goals or more, David Moyes will be well aware of the firepower he faces. Having only allowed two goals in the past five games, West Hams’ defense may be up to the task of keeping Liverpool close.

Liverpool, in the past five games, has been quite efficient and greedy in front of goal. With the Merseysiders scoring 17 goals in that stretch, this match promises to be a battle of scoring prowess versus defensive integrity. With home-field advantage, West Ham could be a good value for the draw in what promises to be a Klopp-Moyes chess match. With Mohamed Salah taking a break from scoring for once last week versus Brighton, he should be a healthy pick to return to scoring form as he hasn’t been held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games all season.