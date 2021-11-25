EPL Week 13 Betting Breakfast: Liverpool vs. Southampton

The Saints of Southampton travel north to Liverpool to take on the Reds. Liverpool was busy during the week on European duty, taking on Portuguese league leaders FC Porto on Wednesday. Will the midweek Euro tilt leave the Reds squad diminished for the Saints to pounce on? Will top Liverpool strikers be available for the weekend after a quick turnover? We answer these questions and more in the Betting Breakfast but make sure you check out all the latest odds for this weekend’s action on the Fanduel Sportsbook.

Liverpool vs. Southampton Match Information

Liverpool (7-4-1, 25 points: 3rd) | Southampton (3-5-4, 14 points: 13th)

Match Date: Saturday, November 27

Match Time: 10:00 am ET

Venue: Anfield –Liverpool, England

Liverpool vs. Southampton, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Liverpool -380| Draw+500 | Southampton +900

Over/Under 3.5 Goals: Over (+110 | Under (-134)

Odds to Win the League: Liverpool +470 | Southampton +43000

Liverpool vs. Southampton, News, Analysis, and Picks

Liverpool vs. Southampton Predictions & Picks

Liverpool (-380)

Over 3.5 (+110)

Anytime goalscorer Mohamed Salah (+230)

Despite having their Champions league group done and dusted, Liverpool (-380) boss Jurgen Klopp opted to play more regulars than many would have expected for what was essentially a nothing game. Opting to keep the momentum going, Klopp surprisingly handed the start to Mane and Salah, but both enjoyed short workdays, coming off midway through the second half. The rest of the Liverpool lineup featured mainly second stringers or youngsters, so much to the dismay of visiting Southhampton (+900), Liverpool will not be overstretched for this weekend’s encounter.

After last week’s convincing 4-0 win over a surging Arsenal, Liverpool looks to be back at top form. Even a largely under-experienced side was able to see the Portuguese league leaders off in the week, winning 2-0.

This weekend, the Saints arrive on Merseyside, having beaten the Reds only once in the past ten meetings, although optimism may reign in the Southhampton side because that win came last January. That loss started the Reds on a dismal January run that saw them go winless for the rest of the month and lose sight of the title.

Klopp’s men will need to be careful not to allow the Saints to be the catalyst for a similar skid. Despite a disappointing loss last week to Norwich, Southhampton has been a progressing side. This season, they have strung together two four-game unbeaten runs and have only lost four of their 12 matches. The Saints have been defensively sound this campaign, securing five clean sheets, including a noteworthy one against champions Manchester City.

Of course, Jurgen Klopp will be wary of the strengths of this club and aware that the Saints can be a problematic side to break down for some clubs. But the red machine looks ready to go on another run, given their demolition of Arsenal last week. Look for Liverpool to continue with the form they showed against the Gunners and win this one by some margin. Mohamed Salah is once again scoring at will, so look for him to continue terrorizing defenders and bag at least another goal. Take the over 3.5 for added return on investment as the Reds are almost always involved in high-scoring encounters. Salah and Mane are first and second in the league in scoring, and three of the top five goalscorers are Liverpool players, so it is no surprise that only two of their 12 games this season have registered as an under 2.5.