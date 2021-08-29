EPL Week 3 Wagering Weekend Windup: Wolves vs. Manchester United

Manchester United had some big news this week concerning the return of superstar Christiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils website was overwhelmed minutes after the news broke by millions of United supporters trying to confirm the blockbuster transfer. Even after dropping points to perennial strugglers, Southampton, Manchester United will be buoyed by the return of their aging hero of yesteryear. Although Ronaldo will be unlikely to see action on the weekend, his arrival is sure to cause waves and wreak havoc on the bookmakers. Be sure to be checking all the latest odds as kickoff approaches at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Wolves vs. Manchester United Match Information

Wolves (0-0-2, 0 points) | Manchester United (1-1-0, 4 points)

Match Date: Sunday, August 28

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Molineux Stadium – Wolverhampton, England

Wolves vs. Manchester United, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Wolves +390 | Draw +250 | Manchester United -130

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over -106 | Under -115

Odds to Win the League: Wolves +10000| Manchester United +550

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Wolves vs. Manchester United News, Analysis, and Picks

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+390)

Over 2.5 Goals (-106)

Anytime Goalscorer. Raul Jimenez (+195)

The imminent return of a titan to Manchester United has the football world buzzing. The shock return of Manchester United icon Christiano Ronaldo is sure to make waves. Wolves will fortunately not have the grim task of finding ways to mark one of the world’s best players; as sources report, he will remain in Portugal until next week, making Newcastle the lucky candidate to welcome CR7 back to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the 0-2 Wolves have looked far better than a winless squad. Falling to tough competition in close 1-0 games to Tottenham and Leicester in their first two matches, the Wolves have looked an organized enterprise in the early stages.

Adama Traoré leads a Wolves attack with strength and electric pace and will be a handful for Man United fullbacks to track. In particular, Harry Maguire’s lack of pace could be problematic when tracking powerful runs of Traore, who has been systematically finding the overlapping runs of the speedy Mexican forward Raúl Jiménez. It’s only a matter of time before this connection makes pay dirt. With Wolverhampton focusing on ground attack and speed and United more suited to defend in the air, Manchester could have a tricky afternoon in store.

While United have shown some scoring prowess, exploding for five against Leeds, they looked stymied against a less than average Southampton last week as they only mustered a draw on the south coast. Coupled with the knowledge that the Red Devils have only one win in their previous five visits to Molineux Stadium, United’s status as visiting favorites begins to look shaky.

Also, consider the tsunami of lineup changes that will be on the table as forwards Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial begin to worry about their place on the team. The realignment of a squad just gaining chemistry, now facing the prospect of the notoriously nondefensive Ronaldo on his way to camp. Who will be employed to backtrack to cover the 36-year-olds defending deficits? Who will be sacrificed upfront to make way for Ronaldo? While these questions won’t need to be answered this Sunday, they will without question be a disruption to the ever delicate Manchester United chemistry.