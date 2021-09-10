EPL Week 4 Weekend Wagering Windup: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Kicking things off in the Weekend Windup for Week 4, we have title contenders Chelsea on tap, who welcome mid-table upstarts Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge. In a crucial match for both clubs, we take a closer look at the matchup but be sure to check out all the latest odds for this weekend’s EPL agenda on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa Match Information

Chelsea (2-0-1, 7 points) | Aston Villa (1-1-1, 3 points)

Match Date: Saturday, September 11

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge – London, England

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Chelsea -370 | Draw +460 | Aston Villa +1100

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-430) | Under (+310)

Odds to Win the League: Chelsea +290 | Aston Villa +10000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa, News, Analysis, and Picks

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa Predictions & Picks

Chelsea (-370)

Over 1.5 Goals (-430)

Anytime Goalscorer: Romelu Lukaku (-145)

This weekend, red hot Chelsea (-370) welcome Aston Villa (+1100) to Stamford Bridge, looking to keep pace with league-leading Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues are brimming with confidence, having secured a draw away at Liverpool in Week 3. Playing the second half with only ten men, they successfully staved off a relentless Reds attack in the dying moments. While Reds supporters will say that Chelsea was lucky to escape with the point, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praises for his men as he considered it job done in sealing a rare single point at Anfield.

Chelsea will be keen on sealing all three points this Saturday afternoon to separate from the pack in the log jam near the league’s summit. Coupled with the Anfield success are two impressive victories versus Arsenal and Crystal Palace, slotting home six goals in the process. With Romelu Lukaku an ever-present threat in front of goal, The Blues have had no problems finding pay dirt, having bulged the onion bag six times this season so far.

In addition to scoring proficiency, The Blues have also displayed defensive cohesion, allowing only one goal in three matches. Chelsea keeper Édouard Mendy is second in the league in clean sheets, and Blues fullback César Azpilicueta leads the league in tackles. Chelsea indeed looks a formidable force, given their success in the early going of the season, so the visiting Villains should have their hands full.

Aston Villa, however, comes to the bridge with cautious optimism. It should be noted that the Claret and Blue sealed a draw last year in this fixture and also defeated Chelsea at home in Birmingham. Last year’s success aside, Aston Villa haven’t won a game at Stanford bridge since March of 2014 and, before last year’s draw, had lost six in a row versus The Blues.

Indeed the history books paint a grim outlook for Aston Villa. This fixture has produced some sensational score lines, including Chelsea’s 7-1 thumping in 2010 and record-equaling 8-0 demolition two years later. A dismal day for Villa, which goes down as Aston Villas’s worst-ever League result.

Aston Villa’s success this year has come from a win over relegation candidates Newcastle and an unimpressive draw to Premier League newbies Brentford. Suffering from a Week 1 loss to Watford in heartbreaking fashion, the morale in the Birmingham side is markedly low. The recent history of the two clubs indeed suggests that they are two trains heading in opposite directions. Look for Romelu Lukaku to continue his in-form play and find the goal again, and Chelsea to win comfortably in the friendly confines of The Bridge.