EPL Week 5 Betting Breakfast: Burnley vs. Arsenal (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier)

The weird and wonderful EPL campaign continues in Week 5 as unlikely relegation candidates Arsenal visit fellow cellar-dwellers Burnley in the bottom of the league hijinx. The Premier League season has been as unpredictable as the Gunners’ performances this year so far. In this week’s EPL Betting Breakfast, we take a closer look at this battle of underperforming clubs near the bottom of the league, but you can check out all the odds on FanDuel Sportsbook!

Burnley vs. Arsenal Match Information

Burnley (0-3-1, 1 point) | Arsenal (1-3-0, 3 points)

Match Date: Saturday, September 18

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Turf Moor – Burnley, England

Burnley vs. Arsenal, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Burnley +290 | Draw +240 | Arsenal -105

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-310) | Under (+240)

Odds to Win the League: Burnley +10000 | Arsenal +10000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Burnley vs. Arsenal, News, Analysis, and Picks

Burnley vs. Arsenal Predictions & Picks

Burnley (+290)

Under 1.5 Goals (+240)

Burnley (+290) and Arsenal (-105) are pictures of a work in progress with only one win in eight matches between them so far this season. Having spent more money than any other club in the Premier League this season, Arsenal finds themselves in the disappointing position of having only one win out of four in the early going. As dismal as the Gunners’ return on investments has been, it becomes even more panic-inducing when you consider that no club in the league has scored less than Arsenal. Arsenal’s only goal came last week in an unimpressive victory over fellow furnace room flunkies and relegation bound Norwich City.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s third manager in as many years, is in a hot seat like no other, having seen Arsenal to the worst start in their illustrious history. As former Arsenal player Jack Wilshere is in talks with the club to train with them, the Merry-Go-Round management style seems to have trickled down to the scouts as well. All told, things at the Gunners camp are as about as bad as they can get, but Arteta calls the experience so far “character building.” What kind of characters they’re building, of course, remains to be seen.

Goaltender uncertainty at Arsenal also continues to be the case as Arteta refused to confirm whether Aaron Ramsdale or Bernd Leno would start at Burnley. As one of the few bright spots in the Arsenal camp, Ramsdale was between the sticks for the clean sheet versus the Canaries last week, so there is a legitimate controversy over who will get the start this week.

Adding to Gunners’ tension is that they were winless versus Burnley in their last three matches and have only managed one goal in the process. The dismal predicament in which the Arsenal find themselves in this season and the recent history of failures versus Burnley suggest the status of favorites on the road for Arsenal seems tenuous at best.

Despite the relegation position that Burnley finds themselves in, they boast three times as many goals as Arsenal and also have a better goal difference at -5. Burnley seems good value at home for the upset given the desperate times at Arsenal and its players’ rather inept response. Burnley manager Sean Dyche saw his players frustrate Liverpool and Everton for good portions of those matches in weeks two and four and face a more manageable proposition in a disorganized and demoralized visiting Arsenal.

Perhaps not a match destined to be a classic; it may at least offer some consolation playing against the usual wave of Arsenal money. A low-scoring game is on tap as both clubs struggle in front of the goal. The under 1.5 coupled with a Burnley win looks about right.