EPL Week 5 Betting Breakfast: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier)

The summit of the EPL is a less crowded spot this week as the usual suspects take positions in a battle that is heating up among familiar title challengers. Perrenial title contenders and title pretenders were distinguished in week four and week five promises even more segregation. Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham, and Chelsea are all in contention for the top spot this weekend, and we take a closer look at some of the key matchups involving these clubs. At the other end of the spectrum, relegation battles are already beginning to form as surprise basement dwellers Arsenal take on Burnley in a desperate attempt to vacate the EPL underworld. We got you covered for the most critical matchups for this week’s EPL fixtures, but you can check out all the odds for this weekend’s ties at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Match Information

Liverpool (3-0-1, 10 points) | Crystal Palace (1-1-2, 5 points)

Match Date: Saturday, September 18

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Anfield – Liverpool, England

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Liverpool -550 | Draw +600 | Crystal Palace +1300

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-205) | Under (+166)

Odds to Win the League: Liverpool +500 | Crystal Palace +10000

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, News, Analysis, and Picks

The red train keeps rolling in the Premier League as Liverpool (-550) welcomes Crystal Palace (+1300) to Anfield on Saturday.

In the first four weeks of the campaign, Liverpool has shown form reminiscent of their triumphant campaign in 2019-2020, where they ran away with the league and finished on 99 points. Liverpool has scored nine times, has only allowed one goal in four games, and is fresh off the heels of a midweek Champions League triumph; a 3 2 comeback victory over Italian giants AC Milan at Anfield.

Crystal Palace is also enjoying a stretch of positive results, including last week’s 3-0 dismantling of title-contending Tottenham Hotspur on the back of two draws of Premier League newbies Brentford and undefeated West Ham. Unbeaten in three matches, Crystal Palace will be as confident as any team can be coming into fortress Anfield. One could be forgiven for granting Crystal Palace some hope this weekend in Liverpool.

However impressive the three nill victory over Tottenham was, all three goals came after a 58th-minute red card gave Crystal Palace the impetus to attack the Spurs goal. Complete analysis of the game reveals that Palace had not seen much of the ball before the crucial red card. Indeed, most of the success that Palace enjoyed that day is down to Spurs ineptitude rather than Palace brilliance. At +1300, one might be inclined to predict Crystal Palace can keep the momentum going and pull off an upset win on the road. Don’t fall for the honey trap!

Liverpool is again showing Anfield to be one of the most difficult venues to play in world football, and recent history will put a damper on what confidence Crystal palace may have. In last season’s two fixtures, The Reds pounded Palace for nine goals while not allowing any. During the previous two seasons, Palace has been outscored 15 to 1 by the Reds, so despite recent success by Crystal Palace, they could be in for a long afternoon at Anfield, where Liverpool have looked to be somewhat of a fortress.

The red wall that is Liverpool’s back four have allowed only one goal this season, and Crystal Palace’s has only scored twice against full-strength squads.

In addition to defensive frugality, Liverpool is finding the net with ease as well. Mohamed Salah has scored in all but one premier league fixture so far and even bagged another in European play in the week, which tied him with Reds legend Steven Gerrard in Champions league scoring for the club. With a fresh monster contract in hand at Liverpool, which will see him remain in red until 2026, Salah should continue his meteoric rise to Anfield greatness at Palace’s expense. Look for Mo Salah to score in a one-sided affair that should breach the 2.5 goal mark as Crystal Palace gets brought back down to reality. After all, as fictional EPL manager Ted Lasso correctly notes, “A palace made of crystal seems pretty fragile to me.” The Reds in a rout.