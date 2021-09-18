EPL Week 5 Wagering Weekend Windup: Tottenham vs. Chelsea

With seven out of twenty clubs in the Premier League hailing from London, the novelty of a London derby is undoubtedly a more common occurrence these days. But with bitter rivals, Tottenham and Chelsea separated by only one point and EPL supremacy at stake, the now-standard London derby day resumes its heated passion with historic relevance. In the penultimate match of this week’s EPL Weekend windup, two title-contending giants, separated by only 20 miles on the map and one point on the table, renew hostilities at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We dive deep into the London derby day madness, but you can check all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Tottenham vs. Chelsea Match Information

Tottenham (3-0-1, 10 points) | Chelsea (1-1-2, 5 points)

Match Date: Sunday, September 19

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – London, England

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Tottenham +390 | Draw +280 | Chelsea -140

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (+106) | Under (-128)

Odds to Win the League: Tottenham +7500 | Chelsea +260

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, News, Analysis, and Picks

Tottenham vs. Chelsea Predictions & Picks

Chelsea (-140)

Over 2.5 Goals (-128)

Anytime Goalscorer: Romelu Lukaku (+100)

You have to go back to November 2018 for the last home success for Tottenham over Chelsea. The temporary Spurs home, Wembley Stadium, saw Tottenham prevail 3-1 that day. Since then, construction on Spurs’ new digs, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, was completed, and the move away from old White Hart Lane, finalized. The new surroundings for Spurs, however, have not been friendly to the club. Since then, Tottenham has yet to defeat Chelsea at home and has been winless in five EPL matches against Chelsea. Worse still is that they have not even scored against the Blues on home ground during that time.

While Tottenham has recent history against them, they also have a plethora of injury woes on the defensive front. Starting Spurs defenders Davinson Sánchez and Eric Dier are doubtful for the match, and Japhet Tanganga is out on suspension. Second-string defenders Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero are injured, while Giovani Lo Celso makes the ever-growing doubtful list. But wait, there’s more! Tottenham also faces significant defending deficits in midfield as Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, and Son Heung-Min are all out. The decimated Tottenham squad may field some very inexperienced players against a high-flying Chelsea team that hasn’t shown much mercy to opponents in recent matches.

In their first four matches, the Blues have scored nine times and boast the League’s second-best goal scorer in Romelu Lukaku, who can claim the top spot with a goal on Sunday. The Chelsea offense isn’t the only dimension of their game that is excelling. The Blues have allowed only one goal in the EPL this season and had another clean sheet during the week versus Zenit in Champions League play. Indeed German manager Thomas Tuchel has Chelsea humming like a finely tuned sports car firing on all cylinders.

Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo has a tactical nightmare on his hands when trying to mark a marauding Lukaku with what will be a very inexperienced backline. After falling 3-0 to Palace last week and a disappointing draw to Rennes in European play, Tottenham will have a monumental task in store to try and reverse fortunes against a rolling Chelsea squad. The Blues should win easily against a depleted Spurs side. Take Lukaku to score anytime and the over 2.5 for added juice.