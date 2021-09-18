EPL Week 5 Wagering Weekend Windup: West Ham vs. Manchester United

With the return of Ronaldo and his triumphant pair of goals at Old Trafford, there was little else to talk about in the Premier League last week. But returning legends aside, there is a legendary battle for top spot brewing as world footballing giants collide in this week’s edition of EPL Weekend Windup! West Ham United welcomes white-hot Ronaldo and his Manchester United to London Stadium, where the numero uno is up for grabs. Then, across old London Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Undefeated Chelsea comes knocking in their quest to reach the top of the mountain. Two games, four world-class teams, only one can assume the pinnacle of English football. We take a closer look at the battles raging on the Premier League summit, but don’t forget to check all the odds for this weekend’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook!

West Ham vs. Manchester United Match Information

West Ham (2-0-2, 8 points) | Manchester United (3-0-1, 10 points)

Match Date: Sunday, September 19

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Venue: London Stadium – London, England

West Ham vs. Manchester United, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: West Ham +340 | Draw +270 | Manchester United -125

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-146) | Under (+20)

Odds to Win the League: West Ham +10000 | Manchester United +750

West Ham vs. Manchester United, News, Analysis, and Picks

West Ham vs. Manchester United Predictions & Picks

Manchester United (-125)

Under 2.5 Goals (+112)

Manchester united clean sheet (+180)

Manchester United (-125) is top of the league, and Ronaldo has scored three goals in his first two games back with the Red Devils! Manchester United supporters are pinching themselves as Ronaldo defies biology and continues to terrorize defenders decades into his illustrious career. United are also looking to extend a record they already own. On Sunday, avoiding defeat to West Ham (+340) will see United grow their English football record to an astonishing 29 away games without a loss. With West Ham’s talisman Michail Antonio watching from the stands after his red card last week, the Red Devils look primed to extend their record. United will be keen to bounce back after a disappointing foray into the Champions League. A last-minute Jesse Lingard error gifted the host Young Boys with a 2-1 upset victory on Tuesday, taking the shine off of another Ronaldo goal.

With both teams playing away in Europe this week, team fitness and depth could become an issue. With a starting 11 average age of 29, only Burnley have fielded an older lineup than the Hammers this season. West Ham’s long trip to Zagreb, Croatia, on Thursday means they have had two fewer days of rest than the visiting Red Devils, who, on average, are one of the youngest in the league and had a shorter excursion to Switzerland in the week. Even with age-defying 36-year-old Ronaldo in tow, United has a schedule advantage in this one that the geriatric Hammers will exacerbate.

Recent history is also in United’s favor as the Hammers have only one win in their past six meetings, and United has claimed clean sheets in the past two. After being unceremoniously fired by Manchester United despite having a higher winning rate than legendary United manager Matt Busby, the current Hammer boss, David Moyes, will have broiling ambition to exact revenge on his old club. With revenge often being its own executioner Moyes and his men seem destined to feel the full weight of the northern invaders. The Red Devils’ desperation to correct Champions league folly and claim the summit of the EPL will be too much for a diminished and aged Hammers team to cope with. A United clean sheet in a low-scoring match as United retains records and holds on to the top spot is how we see this one.