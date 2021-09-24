EPL Week 6 Betting Breakfast: Manchester United vs. Aston Villa (Kick-offs 10 am ET and earlier)

After failing in Europe a week ago to the French side, Rennes, Manchester United had another disappointment in League Cup action this week. The Red Devils were eliminated from the League Cup at home by West ham. United will be eager to right some wrongs this weekend at the expense of visiting Aston Villa. With the League Cup scratched from United’s to-do list, is it a blessing in disguise as they can focus efforts on returning to Premier League glory? Or is it a chink in the armor that United is faltering in other competitions? We break it down here, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Match Information

Manchester United (4-0-1, 13 points) | Aston Villa (2-1-2, 7 points)

Match Date: Saturday, September 25

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford – Manchester, England

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Manchester United -270 | Draw +410 | Aston Villa +650

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-172) | Under (+140)

Odds to Win the League: Manchester United +650 | Aston Villa +43000

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, News, Analysis, and Picks

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Predictions & Picks

The pride of Birmingham, Aston Villa (+650), come to Old Trafford in hopes of facing a similar Manchester United (-270) that crashed out of the League cup this week, but they may be in for disappointment themselves. For Aston Villa, success Old Trafford has been a rare commodity indeed. We have to go all the way back to December 2009 for such an example. Since that game almost a dozen years ago, Aston Villa has been winless in 18 games, and it remains their only victory over United this century. Things are not looking encouraging for the visitors this week either.

The bad news for Aston Villa is that when United is a wounded animal, they have shown a response. In the past four Premier League fixtures that United have had following a loss in Europe or cup games, they have responded with wins each time. Tired legs having played in the week should not be a factor for United either, as all starting 11 were nonregulars.

Aston Villa had a rather impressive showing versus Chelsea in their League cup match but went down on penalties. A result that is a considerable achievement since many of the Blues top-line players were involved. It will be difficult for Aston Villa to roll into Old Trafford and do the same to a rested Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Paul Pogba. With all three appearing on the scoresheet in every game since the return of CR7.

While United supporters will be disappointed in the early cup exit, they shouldn’t consider it a sign of how the first team will fare this weekend. If anything, it only shows that the Red Devils lack a second-team depth that other big clubs have shown. But when the top men are healthy, there should be little cause for worry. Keep a close eye on injury problems in the coming months for this club, but not this week. United win with comfort, with Ronaldo continuing his biology-defying scoring streak.