EPL Week 6 Betting Preview: Brentford vs. Liverpool

Merseyside Giants Liverpool travel South to London to face upstarts Brentford for the first time in the EPL era. Liverpool is in a three-way tie for the top spot in the English Premier League and travels confidently, allowing only one goal this season. Meanwhile, Brentford has been a success story in itself. The Premier League newbies have only lost one match this season and are an impressive plus three in goal difference, and have only allowed a single goal all season within the friendly confines of Brentford Community Stadium. Can the Cinderella story that is Brentford continue, or will the northern red train ruin the party? We take a closer look at this David and Goliath story, but you can check out all the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Brentford vs. Liverpool Match Information

Brentford (2-1-2, 8 points) | Liverpool (4-1-0, 13 points)

Match Date: Saturday, September 25

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium – London, England

Brentford vs. Liverpool, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Brentford +600 | Draw +350 | Liverpool -220

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-440) | Under (+330)

Odds to Win the League: Brentford +43000 | Liverpool +380

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Brentford vs. Liverpool, News, Analysis, and Picks

Brentford vs. Liverpool Predictions & Picks

Liverpool (-140)

Under 1.5 Goals (+130)

Anytime Goalscorer: Mohamed Salah (+240)

After back-to-back three-nil victories over Leeds and Crystal Palace in the premiership, Liverpool secured another three-nil triumph this week in the English League Cup over Premiership side Norwich City. The red goal-scoring machine is in fine working order as they have scored three goals every match for the last four, including a come-from-behind victory against Italian giants AC Milan in the Champions League.

Liverpool, who have also been suffering from a few injury problems, looks to be nearing full health. Roberto Firmino nears match fitness, and Trent Alexander-Arnold returns on Sunday versus the Bees. Liverpool has returned to the championship form they showed two years ago when they finished the season with 99 points and won the league. They are second in the league in goals and passes. They also lead the league in clean sheets and crosses and forward Mohamed Salah leads the league in goals while Alison Becker is the top keeper in the Premier League with four clean sheets. Liverpool’s team statistics put them at the top or near it in almost every significant category, and they haven’t lost a Premier League match since the beginning of March.

There is a limited history between the clubs, as Brentford has predominantly plied its trade in England’s lower leagues while Liverpool has been a permanent fixture in the top flight. The two clubs’ limited history, though, has been dominated by the Reds. Their last meeting was in 1989, but the last Brentford success over Liverpool came in 1938!

Decades and a world war later, the unthinkable prospect of a German manager at Liverpool striding into Brentford with 83 years of dominance on his side is a reality. Jurgen Klopp’s men come to London to face a resilient side, however, in Brentford. The Bee’s defense has been noteworthy this season so far and has frustrated clubs along the way. They have secured deserved clean sheets versus Arsenal, Crystal Palace, and the Wolves. They showed detailed craftsmanship in-game management versus the Wolves last week when they went down to 10 men after 64 minutes on a Shandon Baptiste red card. Brentford did not look like a newbie premiership side as they staved off a relentless Wolverhampton attack short-handed. Arsenal can also attest to the Brentford resilience after being stunned a week one upset versus the Bees 2-0.

A sluggish Arsenal attack was not enough to overcome the Brentford fortifications that day. Still, the blazing speed of the Liverpool front three will pose quite a different set of complications for them. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota have been firing on all cylinders and will be more than a handful for the all-hands-on-deck style of Brentford.

With the proven resilience of the Brentford backline, they could hold Liverpool at bay in the match’s early goings. However, the Liverpool advantage lies in the speed of the front three and the two wingbacks Andy Robertson and the returning Trent Alexander Arnold, who has been running rampant on Premier League defenses. Take Mohamed Salah to continue his electric goal-scoring pace and Liverpool to win a close one on the road to keep them to the top of the league.