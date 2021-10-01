EPL Week 7 Betting Breakfast: Chelsea vs. Southampton

The European champions, Chelsea, welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge this weekend. The EPL Betting Breakfast continues to provide the low down in an epic EPL battle for supremacy as Chelsea, and four other teams chase Liverpool at the top of the league. The Blues will be somewhat of a wounded animal this weekend have lost to fellow title contenders Manchester City last weekend and to Italian giants Juventus in European competition this week. We have all the bases covered as Chelsea tries to resume the title chase, but don’t forget to check all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Chelsea vs. Southampton Match Information

Chelsea (4-1-1, 13 points) | Southampton (0-2-4, 4 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 2

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Stamford Bridge – London, England

Chelsea vs. Southampton, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Chelsea -270 | Draw +370 | Southampton +850

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-136) | Under (+112)

Odds to Win the League: Chelsea +240 | Southampton +430000

Chelsea vs. Southampton, News, Analysis, and Picks

Chelsea vs. Southampton Predictions & Picks

Chelsea (-270)

Over 2.5 Goals (-136)

Romelu Lukaku Anytime goalscorer: (-140)

Southampton are heavy underdogs as they travel to London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The winless Saints will be praying that the mini skid that the Blues find themselves on can continue for just one more day. Though winless, Southampton has already secured four draws, two of those were versus heavily favored Manchester United and Manchester City. Being undefeated in two matches with Manchester clubs is an achievement in itself for the Saints. Even more impressive is that they held champions Manchester City scoreless at Etihad Stadium. Yet another point against a title contender would be considered a success for the Saints, who face a dominant Chelsea squad who have lost two very close matches in the past week to big clubs.

Nothing less than victory, though, is acceptable for Chelsea. The Blues have only dropped one match so far, a narrow 1-nil defeat to Manchester City last weekend. Despite the loss, Chelsea has only conceded two goals the entire season while scoring twelve for a plus ten goal difference which is the league’s best. While Chelsea was shut out in the past two fixtures, Southampton will be hard-pressed to prolong the Blues drought. While they did manage a 3-3 draw in this fixture last season, they have only one win in their past 12 matches against the Blues.

Chelsea will be keen to keep pace with the league leaders in front of home support this weekend. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, who hasn’t scored in two matches, will be extra intent on returning to the score sheet against a Saints club that has allowed 8 Chelsea goals in their last four meetings. Look for Chelsea to win easily and Lukaku to return to his scoring ways.

