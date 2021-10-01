EPL Week 7 Betting Breakfast: Manchester United vs. Everton

Lucky Week 7 is upon us for this edition of the EPL Betting Breakfast! With Liverpool on top by the slimmest margin of a single point, we have no less than five clubs tied for second and only five points separating first from tenth place in an extremely closely contested Premier League. The first match on tap features Manchester United, seeking to turn fortunes around versus Everton after a shock defeat to Aston Villa last week. Seven teams have a shot of ending Week 7 in the top spot, so we are taking a closer look at all the matches involving those teams, but you can check out all the odds for EPL action and more at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Manchester United vs. Everton Match Information

Manchester United (4-1-1, 13 points) | Everton (4-1-1, 13 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 2

Match Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford – Manchester, England

Manchester United vs. Everton, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Manchester United -195 | Draw +310 | Everton +600

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-410) | Under (+300)

Odds to Win the League: Manchester United +1100 | Everton +19000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Manchester United vs. Everton, News, Analysis, and Picks

Manchester United vs. Everton Predictions & Picks

Draw (+310)

Over 2.5 Goals (-410)

It didn’t take long for the armchair critics of Manchester United (-195) to be calling for the sack of Ole Gunnar Solskjær. In typical fashion, the Telegraph, among others in the UK press, were speculating this week on how long Ole would keep his job at Old Trafford after dropping a League Cup, Champions League, and a Premier League match in the space of 11 days. But in typical schizophrenic fashion, United pundits are once again singing Glory Glory Man United after a come from behind win versus Villarreal in Champions League action this week. Last-minute heroics from Cristiano Ronaldo saved Manchester United once again as he scored in the final moments of injury time to rescue a crucial victory at home. Now the Red Devils turn their sights back to the Premier League. They welcome Everton (+600) in a critical EPL showdown for top spot honors as both teams are tied with 13 points and can pass mutual enemy Liverpool, if even only momentarily.

With only one win in their past 14 matches versus United, history is undoubtedly against the Toffees in this one. Everton’s last win at Old Trafford came in December 2013. The 1-nil victory that day stands as their only one this century and only the second since 1992.

History aside, Everton supporters will point to more recent history for beacons of hope. They scored three times in their last visit to Manchester and salvaged a 3-3 draw with the Red Devils after a Dominic Calvert Lewin 90th minute equalizer. However, Calvert-Lewin will have no last-minute heroics this weekend as he is sidelined with a muscle injury. Also out is forward Richarlison and midfielders Fabian Delph and André Gomes, and defender Seamus Coleman. Manchester United is less affected by the injury bug, but question marks surround the fitness of left-back Luke Shaw while Central defender Harry Maguire is unlikely to start.

Perhaps Ronaldo’s dramatic winner in Champions League versus Villarreal has cooled Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s hot seat a few degrees. Still, failure this Saturday against the Toffees would find his Recaro branded furniture warming once again. The late heroics in European play may be a morale boost for United, but that doesn’t hide that they were disjointed for large portions of the match, and a 2-1 victory is a generous scoreline. Of particular concern was the backtracking of 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who, although the ultimate hero, was complicit in Manchester United falling behind in the first place. The hard-working Everton side will be eager to exploit this laziness that most United supporters and pundits seem oblivious to.

Old Trafford has been far from the fortress it once was. Manchester United has not kept a home clean sheet versus Everton since 2016, and the Toffees have averaged two goals per game. With key absences on both sides’ back lines, look for the goals to continue.

Between these two defensively struggling sides, a draw looks about right with plenty of goals like a schoolboy game where the offense is the only end worth pursuing. Take the over for added gravy as only a limited amount of Everton defenders are available, and only a limited number of United players will play defense at all.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!