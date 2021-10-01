EPL Week 7 Betting Preview: Brighton vs. Arsenal

There have been several surprises in the English Premier League so far. Perhaps none more remarkable than the combined efforts of these two clubs. Arsenal and Brentford continue to offer up shocks like no other in the early phase of the season. Arsenal surprised everyone by finding themselves dead last after three games only to rebound with equally astonishing vigor and win the next three. A winning spree that included a thumping of rivals Tottenham Hotspur by a score of 3-1 last week. Completing their rise to the top half of the table, Arsenal focuses now on overcoming fellow shock dealers Brighton and Hove Albion. A team who have been busy upsetting title contenders’ plans and proving that they are unlikely by rightful Premier League members. Losing only one game this season, the Seagulls have been in excellent form and are in a position to reach the summit should they have more surprises up their sleeve when they host Arsenal this weekend. We got all the plot twists in this one covered right here, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

Brighton vs. Arsenal Match Information

Brighton (4-1-1, 13 points) | Arsenal (3-3-0, 9 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 2

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Amex Stadium – Brighton, England

Brighton vs. Arsenal, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Brighton +195 | Draw +220 | Arsenal +160

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-300) | Under (+235)

Odds to Win the League: Brighton +43000 | Arsenal +11000

Brighton vs. Arsenal, News, Analysis, and Picks

Brighton vs. Arsenal Predictions & Picks

Brighton (+195)

Under 1.5 Goals (+235)

Anytime goalscorer: Neal Maupay (+200)

A trip to the Southcoast is in store for Arsenal (+160) this week, but it will be no holiday for them as they face an in-form Brighton (+195) at Amex Stadium. The Seagulls sit in a five-way tie for second in the EPL, having lost only one match in proceedings so far. On top of that, they have only conceded three goals and have a pair of clean sheets to boot.

While Brighton supporters will be leary of the fact they dropped both games to the Gunners last season, they will also be encouraged by the fact that those two losses were the only ones out of the previous seven. They will also be keenly aware that the Gunners have never scored more than a single goal at Amex Stadium.

Despite the lack of scoring abundance at the UK’s holiday spot, Arsenal will head to the beach with cautious confidence, riding a three-game winning streak in the EPL plus two heavy-handed wins in the EFL Cup over the past two weeks. After a disastrous start, the Gunners can now climb right back into the race for the top four as they continue an impressive turnaround after relegation fears in the early going. After scoring five in the past three and allowing only one, Arsenal will feel that the top four is now a realistic goal as they arrive in Brighton.

To reach that goal, they will need to be able to stop the Brighton attack. Organized and patient, the Seagulls have only been held scoreless once this season. They are led by forward Neal Maupay, who is second in the league in goals and has scored in all but two of Brighton’s matches.

When two masters of the unexpected meet, you should expect the unexpected. Brighton as home underdogs looks ripe to pull off an upset and take the under too, as Arsenal shows a history of not scoring much in the holiday town. Neal Maupay has been in terrific form, so a goal from him could be in the cards.

