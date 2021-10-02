EPL Week 7 Wagering Weekend Windup: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

It’s the penultimate match of Week 7, and the two champions of the past two seasons lock horns at Anfield here as we conclude this week’s EPL Windup. This weekend, defending English champions Manchester City travel to Anfield in the highly anticipated showdown with league leaders and 2020 champions Liverpool. The biggest match of the season for both clubs and one with clear title implications promises to be a battle of extreme proportions as some of the finest footballing talents in the world from two European powerhouses will be on display. As always, we have the big match covered here, but you can check out all the odds for this weekend’s EPL games at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Liverpool vs. Manchester City Match Information

Liverpool (4-0-2, 14 points) | Manchester City (4-1-1, 13 points)

Match Date: Sunday, October 3

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Anfield – Liverpool, England

Liverpool vs. Manchester City, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Liverpool +190 | Draw +250 | Manchester City +140

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-460) | Under (+340)

Odds to Win the League: Liverpool +380 | Manchester City =105

Liverpool vs. Manchester City, News, Analysis, and Picks

Liverpool vs. Manchester City Predictions & Picks

Draw (+250)

Over 1.5 Goals (-460)

Anytime Goalscorer Mohamed Salah (+120)

The proverbial battle of the English titans is in store this weekend as league leaders Liverpool face the visiting league favorites and defending champions Manchester City in what promises to be a memorable match at Anfield. These are two of this year’s early favorites to lift the trophy in May, and it is easy to see why. Since 2018 no other team has won the league outside of these two, and to be fair, no other team has come close. A late surge by Manchester United brought them 12 points shy of Manchester City last season, but the race was done and dusted weeks before. It’s safe to say that no other English club but Liverpool and City have had a chance to win the league in April. It’s been either a runaway title or a two-horse race between them for the past four EPL seasons.

Interestingly, the top four points totals in history have come in the past three years and have been these two teams supplying the punch. Manchester City hit the century mark in 2018. Liverpool had 99 in 2020, and the Sky Blues and the Reds had 98 and 97 respectively in 2019.

The Premier League is not precisely a two-horse town, but it’s sure starting to look like it. The two sit at the top of the table once again and share the spoils in almost all major statistical categories. Liverpool leads in goals; Manchester City has allowed the least. Liverpool leads in crosses. City is first in passes. It is perhaps frustrating for supporters outside this dominating duo, and it’s a one-two punch that is becoming difficult for other clubs to keep pace with.

The implications of this fixture are huge. Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will play down the importance, but the truth is that the winner of this fixture over the past four campaigns has gone on to lift the trophy. Manchester City taking the silverware three times and Liverpool once.

Manchester City has recent history on their side as far as the league goes. Still, that success is offset by Liverpool’s European triumph over them in 2018 when the Reds eliminated Peps side from Europe and went on to be crowned champions of Europe and England. A feat not yet achieved and a well-known sore spot for Guardiola.

Like most matches of this caliber and importance, a cagey affair could be in the cards for the first half. Two very effective teams in all areas of the pitch measuring each other out is highly likely given the stakes. Still, it should open up with the pedigree of passing ability available on both clubs. The stingiest defense in the league in Manchester City against the highest-scoring offense as Mohamed Salah leads the EPL in goals and will be a difficult matchup for City defenders. He has scored in three of the past four meetings between the clubs and would be a reasonable proposition to do it again. Calling a winner in this closely contested match is the proverbial roll of the dice, with a draw being as likely as any result. Go for the money and take Mo Salah to score in an entertaining draw.

