EPL Week 7 Wagering Weekend Windup: West Ham United vs. Brentford

Premier League newbies Brentford are flying as they come off a historic and highly entertaining match against Liverpool. The Bees and their never-say-die-attitude fell behind the Reds twice before clawing themselves back to secure a point at Brentford Community Stadium with a turbocharged 3-3 draw. The surprising London club is in its inaugural season in the Premiership, but that doesn’t matter much to them as they have only one loss this season and are causing all sorts of problems for the opposition. Week 7 in our EPL Windup features EPL new boys Brentford visiting London Stadium to take on the Hammers, who have also enjoyed some Premier League spoils of their own this season. With only one defeat on their ledger, West Ham will be looking to lay down the hammer on their new London rivals. It’s a brand new EPL London derby that we feature here, but you can check out all the English Premier League odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

West Ham United vs. Brentford Match Information

West Ham United (3-1-2, 11 points) | Brentford (2-1-3, 9 points)

Match Date: Sunday, October 3

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Venue: London Stadium – London, England

West Ham United vs. Brentford, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: West Ham United -130 | Draw +260 | Brentford +380

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (-350) | Under (+270)

Odds to Win the League: West Ham United +19000 | Brentford +43000

West Ham United vs. Brentford, News, Analysis, and Picks

West Ham United vs. Brentford Predictions & Picks

Brentford (+380)

Under 1.5 Goals (+270)

You would be forgiven this time last season if you could not name a single player on a Brentford side that was plying its trade in England’s Championship Division. Matthew Benham, Brentford’s owner, and lifelong fan, rather unsurprisingly made his millions as a professional sports gambler. Now employing Moneyball tactics in team building, he is finding the same success on the pitch as he did with the bookies. After securing Premier League status in the playoffs last spring, not only are Brentford on the Premier League map, but they are making waves that the traditional big clubs are finding challenging to negotiate.

First, they knocked off perennial contenders Arsenal in Week 1, followed by two draws and a win over Wolves. They then pulled Liverpool back a peg by tieing them in a wild match. Brentford manager Thomas Frank is making quite the name for himself as the list of Brentford inflicted casualties grows. Against all odds, Brentford is astonishingly a +3 in goal difference and is already one of the best-promoted sides in history in their first-ever campaign. After six games, they already have nine points and show no signs of slowing down with the record books in their sights. The EPL rookies are on a record-setting pace and have more points than the other two promoted sides, Norwich City and Watford, combined.

West Ham will have been watching the Brentford tapes all week, asking themselves how the Bees are managing to get these significant results from clubs that dwarf them in payroll. The answer to that question is elusive, as the Brentford question has stumped the EPL’s top minds. Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp put it down to poor play from his side, while Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta blamed the coronavirus. While there are elements of truth to these excuses, Brentford has proven to be a team not to be taken lightly.

West Ham, on the other hand, have only one win in their past four. With the cooling of Michail Antonio’s form, the West Ham goal output has taken a severe dip. West Ham piled in the goals in their first three matches, scoring 10, with Antonio scoring four. He has now only scored once in the three games, and the Hammers’ total production was only two goals. This will buzz music to the Bees’ ears as they continue their historic march to the record books. Look for a low-scoring affair with Brentford getting yet another “shock” upset.

