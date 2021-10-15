EPL Week 8 Betting Preview: Brentford vs. Chelsea

Top of the league Chelsea faces a new London rival in the very surprising if not downright shocking Brentford. David and Goliath have been a familiar story in Brentford’s campaign this year, but when thrust into the role, they have sent the Goliaths packing each time, licking their wounds and wondering what happened. The most formidable Goliath of all comes knocking on Brentford’s door this weekend, and we have it covered right here, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brentford vs. Chelsea Match Information

Brentford (3-3-1, 12 points) | Chelsea (5-1-1, 16 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 16

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Brentford Community Stadium – Brentford, England

Brentford vs. Chelsea, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Brentford +550 | Draw +280 | Chelsea +110

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (+106) | Under (-128)

Odds to Win the League: Brentford +43000 | Chelsea +230

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Brentford vs. Chelsea, News, Analysis, and Picks

Brentford vs. Chelsea Predictions & Picks

Draw (+280)

Under 1.5 Goals (-128)

Can the giant killers do it one more time? Brentford (+550) has gained a level of notoriety that has been truly remarkable so far. Defeating Arsenal, stealing points off a striding Liverpool, and then beating West Ham to leapfrog them in the table, Brentford is now in an exceptional seventh place and has the opportunity to go second in the EPL this weekend. A proposition that would have warranted psychiatric evaluation two months ago, Brentford are setting aside all doubts as they thwart the biggest attackers the Premier League has to offer.

However, this week’s challengers in Chelsea (+110) offer the upstarts a whole new set of challenges. Chelsea has been the complete package so far, sitting top of the league, boasting the best goals difference, and has allowed only three goals all season. Packed with individual talent, they have been a very difficult side for teams to deal with and have only one loss this season.

Perhaps most worrying for Brentford this week is the multi-faceted approach of the Blues. Brentford, in most cases, has been able to shut down opposing star players by very dynamic double-teaming when needed. They did, however, have trouble defending against Liverpool, a team similar to Chelsea, in a critical area. They aren’t relying on one or two players to get the production but have eight or nine on the pitch at any given moment to punish you. Liverpool passed three by them two weeks ago, but the Bees were saved by three of their own from sloppy play by the Reds.

Arguably Chelsea offers an even more diverse attack than the Reds. Double-teaming on the Blues will likely end up in a deluge again. Chelsea provides the widest selection of goalscorers in the Premier League. Romelu Lukaku leads the squad with three, but Chelsea has already had twelve different goalscorers. Double up on anyone, and there stands to be a heavy punishment from the likes of Kai Havertz, Marcos Alonso, or Thiago Silva. Brentford can’t count on sloppy play and gifts as Liverpool afforded them, either. Chelsea has been the picture of consistency thus far, their only stutter, a one-nill defeat to champions Manchester City.

Although Chelsea is the heavy favorite, they won’t be taking the Bees lightly. There is a considerable benefit for Chelsea in playing Brentford after their tricks have all been on display. Magic loses its wonder when a magician reveals his illusion. Where hidden tactics have caught other giants off guard, this Goliath has seen the slingshot, and the element of surprise is no more. Barring new surprising tactics, Brentford will have little recourse but to hope and pray. Chelsea takes a low-scoring match by virtue of superior talent and discipline.

All EPL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid