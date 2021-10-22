EPL Week 9 Betting Breakfast: Everton vs. Watford

It was a rough ride for Watford last week as they suffered their worst result of the season, falling to Liverpool 5-nil in front of their home supporters. The newly-promoted side started their latest top-flight campaign on the right foot and had an impressive win over Aston Villa. Since then, however, Watford has been on a slide, having only one other success in their past seven and that coming against league door stops, Norwich City. Things aren’t getting any easier for Watford as they travel to Merseyside, this time to face the blue side of the city. Can Watford stop the rot as they plummet towards the drop zone, or will the Merseyside misery continue? We take a look at this pivotal match here on the EPL Betting Breakfast, but you can check out all the odds for this weekend’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Everton vs. Watford Match Information

Everton (4-2-2, 14 points) | Watford (2-1-5, 7 points)

Match Date: Saturday, October 23

Match Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Goodison Park – Liverpool, England

Everton vs. Watford, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Everton -170 | Draw +310 | Watford +480

Over/Under 1.5 Goals: Over (+350) | Under (+270)

Odds to Win the League: Everton +19000 | Watford +43000

Everton vs. Watford, News, Analysis, and Picks

Everton vs. Watford Predictions & Picks

Draw (+310)

Under (+270)

Two weeks ago, Everton’s (-170) famous draw at Old Trafford had Toffee supporters reveling in their march towards the top four. A week later, the Blues suffered a forgettable narrow defeat at home to the visiting Hammers. A game that saw Everton only hold 31% of the ball and only muster two shots on target. An “effort that’s not good enough in the Premier League,” claimed Everton manager Rafael Benítez.

Everton has a great chance to put the slip up behind them as they welcome struggling Watford (+480) to Goodison Park. A team who in 16 visits to the blue side of Liverpool are yet to earn a victory. It is a dismal record that is even more worrisome for Watford in that they have only scored once in the past three games. Now only two positions above the dreaded relegation zone, points are at a premium for Watford. Thanks to last week’s beating behind the shed from Liverpool, Watford has now allowed 15 goals and ranks among the worst defensive teams in the league. Couple that with an apparent dry spell in scoring, and you have a recipe for disaster.

On the other side of the coin, Everton has all to play for and can jump back into third place with a win. Everton has been a picture of inconsistency, though. Getting shutout 3-nil by Aston Villa was a low for the club, but they followed that with an impressive away draw to Manchester United.

To magnify Everton’s unpredictable play, they also are missing key personnel for this match. Abdoulaye Doucouré, André Filipe Tavares Gomes, Fabian Delph, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are sidelined with unknown return dates. Richarlison is also a 50/50 chance to play on Saturday, so the Toffees may be ripe for the picking. With Everton showing a curious lack of consistency at home and a boatload of injuries to deal with, the wounded animal scenario could be in play here. The last time Watford was on the receiving end like that was an embarrassing 8-0 defeat to Manchester City in 2019. A game they followed with a 1-nil win versus Swansea the following week.

Maybe there’s not enough to get their first-ever win at Goodison this weekend, but Watford could be good for an unexpected draw this week. With both clubs struggling to find the back of the net of late, and two very capable keepers on display in Jordan Pickford and Ben Foster, look for a low-scoring match and take the under.