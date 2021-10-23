EPL Week 9 Wagering Weekend Windup: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

In what most neutrals consider the biggest rivalry in the English Premier League, the two most successful English clubs in history lock horns at Old Trafford this Sunday in the penultimate and most anticipated tie of the week. Despite where these teams are at the tables, the fixture always seems to produce memorable moments. The thirst of Liverpool and their supporters to draw even with United and win their 20th title this season will be ever so evident this Sunday at Old Trafford. While Manchester United is in danger of slipping down to the bottom half of the table, they will be in no mood for charity this Sunday. Coming off a famous come from behind win in Champions League play this week, United will be a lively group after overcoming a 2-nil deficit against Italy’s Atalanta on Wednesday. Will the thrilling victory for United give them the momentum for more of the same on Sunday? We take a look at the biggest rivalry in English football while you can check out all the odds for this week’s action at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Manchester United vs. Liverpool Match Information

Manchester United (4-2-2, 14 points) | Liverpool (5-3-0, 18 points)

Match Date: Sunday, October 23

Match Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford – Manchester, England

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Manchester United +200 | Draw +260 | Liverpool +125

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-150) | Under (+124)

Odds to Win the League: Manchester United +3400 | Liverpool +380

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, News, Analysis, and Picks

Manchester United vs. Liverpool Predictions & Picks

Liverpool (+125)

Over 2.5 (-150)

Anytime Goalscorer Mohamed Salah (-105)

With more viewers expected this weekend for a regular-season match between Liverpool and Manchester United than the past seven Superbowls combined, this meeting brings the notion of the “big game” to a level seldom appreciated in the US. When 900 million people around the planet tune in, it doesn’t matter that Manchester is four places behind Liverpool in the tables. It doesn’t matter that Liverpool has scored more goals or allowed fewer. It doesn’t even matter that United have also only one win in their past ten meetings. The ability of each team to settle in quickly on the big stage will be the critical factor in this always electric tie.

This season, Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp have been very intense starters, opting for high pressing “heavy metal” style football that seeks to panic opponents from the opening whistle. Tireless pressing from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Fabinho has led to turnovers at midfield that Liverpool have been highly efficient in punishing. Salah leads the league in scoring, while Mane and Firmino are also in the top five.

The highest-scoring team in the league and the only unbeaten one, Liverpool, come to Old Trafford this weekend as favorites. The Red Devils will be hard-pressed to match the running of Liverpool’s midfield, especially if Ole Gunnar Solskjær continues to start Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League. Ronaldo, of course, was the late hero again on Wednesday, as Manchester battled back to win a game that they had trailed 2-0. His late goal diverts attention away from the fact that lack of coverage in the midfield was a significant cause of the 2-0 deficit in the first place. That type of space will be punished by teams like Liverpool, regardless of the setting. United fans could be in for a long afternoon if Liverpool’s front three get space like United has been affording everyone they play. Leicester City passed four by United last week, and they let another two by them versus Atalanta, so it looks like something is going very wrong at Old Trafford.

As ten percent of the planet’s population tune in on Sunday, the only number that could rival the viewership is the number of goals! Defense in these games tends to be of minor importance as these two big offenses collide, so the over makes sense with superior fitness making the difference as Liverpool take it. Mohamed Salah has been virtually unstoppable and has scored in all but one match so far. There are huge concerns that the sluggish Harry Maguire will be able to mark Salah. Take him to score yet again and help his run at a second golden boot which is very much in the mix.