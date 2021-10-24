EPL Week 9 Wagering Weekend Windup: West Ham United vs. Brentford

We are approaching the quarter mark of the latest EPL campaign as we offer this week’s edition of the EPL Weekend Windup. It’s yet another London derby on tap as West Ham hosts their cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium, a team that has finished above them for the majority of this century. West Ham finished higher than Tottenham last season for the first time since 2007 and were undefeated against them last season. Are we witnessing a changing of the guard in London, or will a return to normalcy be the order of the day? We dive into yet another London rivalry here, but you can check out all the EPL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Match Information

West Ham (4-2-2, 14 points) | Tottenham Hotspur (5-0-3, 15 points)

Match Date: Sunday, October 24

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Venue: London Stadium – London, England

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: West Ham +140 | Draw +240 | Tottenham Hotspur +190

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-126) | Under (+104)

Odds to Win the League: West Ham +19000 | Tottenham Hotspur +16000

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur, News, Analysis, and Picks

West Ham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Predictions & Picks

Tottenham (+190)

West Ham (+140) and Tottenham (+190) are not the most bitter of London rivals, but recent times and closer proximity in the tables have added excitement to the conflict. While West Ham considers Millwall its most disliked London foe, Spurs have much more disdain for Arsenal. For the majority of this century, the Spurs have been near or in the top four, while the Hammers have flirted with relegation during that time. With the gap closing, the rivalry is suddenly a much more heated affair. This fixture last season saw seven yellow cards, and we could be in for more rough stuff as the stakes for this one are very high.

After last season’s success for the Hammers, they are again nipping at the heels of their cross-town rivals. Only one point behind Tottenham, the Hammers can leapfrog them into third place with a win this Sunday at London Stadium.

With a win in this fixture last season, perhaps the Hammers’ optimism is well deserved. However, a closer look reveals that last year’s success was the first in a long line of failures for the Hammers. Before last year’s victory, West Ham hadn’t won at home versus Tottenham for four games and allowed seven goals during that stretch.

To make matters worse for the Hammers, they appear to be decelerating as the team’s goal output has slowed considerably. Michail Antonio had four goals in his first three games as West Ham flew out of the starting blocks. West Ham had ten goals in their first three games, but they have only managed five since then as the Hammers have slipped down the table and find themselves at this critical juncture. A loss could see them down to tenth, but a win could propel them into the top four.

It’s terrible news for the home team, though, as two-time golden boot winner Harry Kane finally broke his seven-game scoreless streak last week in Newcastle and will be keen on keeping the momentum. With the politics and turbulence seemingly behind them and their leading man gaining confidence, Tottenham looks good to resume the usual position. The contrasting cooling of West Hams’s main threat in Antonio should see a return to familiar places in the table for both clubs. Tottenham wins a close one on the road.