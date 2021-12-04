EPL Weekend Windup: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

Another edition of the EPL Weekup Windup is here for Week 15 of the English Premier League. This week’s match features a mid-table matchup with seasonal turning point implications as No. 7 takes on No. 11. This match could be billed as the convenience store showdown between two sub-standard teams battling for mid-table bragging rights by offering high-priced, low-quality goods and services. After firing head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær two weeks ago, the Red Devils have been undefeated. Now, after only two games as manager Michael Carrick will step aside for new hiree Ralf Rangnick as United embarks upon their rebuilding process. He faces Crystal Palace, who sits in 11th place but only four points shy of United. Palace has already put in some impressive outings, including a two-nil victory over champions Manchester City. Will the new manager get off to a successful start at Old Trafford and calm the rough seas at Manchester United? We take a closer look at the matchup here, but you can check out all the odds for EPL matches at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace Match Information

Manchester United (6-3-5, 21 points) 7th| Crystal Palace (3-7-4 16 points 11th)

Match Date: Sunday, December 5

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford – Manchester, England

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, Moneyline, Over/Under, and Odds

Moneyline: Manchester United -185 | Draw +310 | Crystal Palace +550

Over/Under 2.5 Goals: Over (-128) | Under (+104)

Odds to Win the League: Manchester United +11000 | Crystal Palace +43000

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace, News, Analysis, and Picks

Manchester United vs.Crystal Palace Predictions & Picks

Draw (+310)

Under 2.5

In what has been a topsy turvy season at Old Trafford so far, Manchester United (-185) welcomes their third different manager of the season in Ralf Rangnick. A highly experienced leader with numerous domestic titles in Germany, Rangnick has been hired as interim manager, just as Ole was two years ago, evidently providing an escape hatch should things go south. It’s the “any port in a storm” mentality that may be the temporary fix that Manchester ownership has been searching for. Rangnick’s first order of business will be to build the team’s consistency. Manchester United has confounded pundits and bookies alike all season as every game is like a roll of the dice. After being thumped by lowly Watford 4-1, a Ronaldo-less United then went to Chelsea and eked out a very impressive draw before defeating Arsenal this week 3-2.

Crystal Palace (+550) comes to Old Trafford on Sunday winless in their past three and guilty of their own Jekyll and Hyde syndrome. They have fallen to three teams near relegation in the past three weeks following their victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

Predicting what two teams will show up on Sunday is a fool’s errand since both of them have defied prediction and logic the entire campaign. Surprisingly, the recent history between the clubs favors Palace. Manchester United has only one win from four against Palace and was embarrassed at home in this fixture last season 3-1.

With the host of problems that Rangnick faces at United, there is still some excitement around Old Trafford as the first experienced winner at United takes the helm since they sacked José Mourinho in 2018. The new manager’s excitement may lift United to another draw and overcome their weak history against Palace and United’s tendency to field lazy forward players. Take a draw in this one and the under 2.5 for added Big Gulp refreshment. One caveat here is that if the new manager chooses to forego the late-night foot-long chili cheese hot dog, Cristiano Ronaldo, take United for the win.